Francojeunesse Families Protest School Rezoning Changes Affecting Downtown Students

By Marie-Elise Rancourt

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO) recently proposed to alter a school catchment zone that would directly affect residents whose children currently attend the CEPEO’s Francojeunesse school in Sandy Hill.

Currently, the catchment zone for Francojeunesse includes the Glebe, Old Ottawa South and Old Ottawa East, among other neighbourhoods. Under the new rezoning proposal put forward by the CEPEO, a temporary school would open in September 2017 at 175 Beech Street in Little Italy. Francojeunesse students who live in the Glebe and west of Bank Street would be asked —or possibly required— to transfer from Francojeunesse to the new school.

Many parents from the Glebe, Old Ottawa South and Centretown are expressing concerns with the proposal, citing a flawed and inadequate parent and community consultation. They claim only one rezoning scenario was proposed and it would cause significant disruptions to students’ academic and social development as well as split the communities in two.

Some families have expressed their intent to consider other options for their children which could create a spillover to crowded English downtown schools if the proposed rezoning plan is implemented.

A group of parents has set up an online petition to ask that the rezoning process be halted and a more open process be put in place that would consider more than one scenario. The petition had 132 supporters as of Nov. 16. It can be viewed online at https://goo.gl/Z0ZQZ2.

by