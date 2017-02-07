The Mainstreeter is Looking for a New Editor

The Board of Directors of the Mainstreeter Community Newspaper are currently recruiting a new
Editor-in-chief to begin in summer 2017. This is a home-based volunteer position for a resident
of Old Ottawa East. An honorarium of up to $1000 per issue is available.

The Old Ottawa East neighbourhood is experiencing exciting and unprecedented change, and
as Editor-in-chief of the Mainstreeter, you will have the opportunity to ensure there
is a strong voice and an independent source of news and opinion for our growing community.

Responsibilities:

  • Recruit, motivate, support and manage the team of community volunteer reporters to publish a hard-copy newspaper every two months and provide content for the Mainstreeter web site.
  • Work collaboratively with and provide direction to the Advertising Manager, Graphic Designer and Accounts Manager.

    Skills Required:

  • Practical experience or formal training in journalism, or in the publishing/production of printed materials
  • Ability to delegate responsibilities and to work cooperatively with volunteers to meet deadlines
  • Strong writing, organizational skills, and interpersonal skills
  • Knowledge of the Old Ottawa East community

    Assets (desirable, but not required)

  • Experience recruiting and managing volunteers.
  • Experience coordinating projects or initiatives.
  • Experience in financial management and in working under a non-profit Board of Directors.
  • Ability to communicate in French

    • Candidates may contact Steven Begg, Chair, Old Ottawa East Mainstreeter Board of Directors, at chair@mainstreeter.ca.

    Thank you for your interest!

