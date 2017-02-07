The Mainstreeter is Looking for a New Editor

The Board of Directors of the Mainstreeter Community Newspaper are currently recruiting a new

Editor-in-chief to begin in summer 2017. This is a home-based volunteer position for a resident

of Old Ottawa East. An honorarium of up to $1000 per issue is available.

The Old Ottawa East neighbourhood is experiencing exciting and unprecedented change, and

as Editor-in-chief of the Mainstreeter, you will have the opportunity to ensure there

is a strong voice and an independent source of news and opinion for our growing community.

Responsibilities:

Recruit, motivate, support and manage the team of community volunteer reporters to publish a hard-copy newspaper every two months and provide content for the Mainstreeter web site.

Work collaboratively with and provide direction to the Advertising Manager, Graphic Designer and Accounts Manager. Skills Required:

Practical experience or formal training in journalism, or in the publishing/production of printed materials

Ability to delegate responsibilities and to work cooperatively with volunteers to meet deadlines

Strong writing, organizational skills, and interpersonal skills

Knowledge of the Old Ottawa East community Assets (desirable, but not required)

Experience recruiting and managing volunteers.

Experience coordinating projects or initiatives.

Experience in financial management and in working under a non-profit Board of Directors.

Ability to communicate in French

Candidates may contact Steven Begg, Chair, Old Ottawa East Mainstreeter Board of Directors, at chair@mainstreeter.ca.

Thank you for your interest!

by