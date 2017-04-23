Main Street Murals Could Mean Much Musing

Look what might be in store for the Main Street underpass below Highway 417. Two Ottawa artists are on a three-team shortlist to paint murals at a section of Main most people see only in transit to elsewhere.

Ryan Smeeton, 28, and Drew Mosley, 37, are the local favourites, up against artists from Toronto and New York. The competition began with 19 teams. An announcement is expected in early May. We asked Smeeton and Mosley to show us some of their past work.

Smeeton (top mural) is enthusiastic about producing engaging murals that not only transform and grow perceptions of urban art, but also bring people together.

Mosley (bottom mural), who divides his time between a studio practice and carpentry and woodworking projects in the Ottawa Valley, has exhibited his work in galleries in Canada, the U.S. and internationally. His works are said to be both playful and haunting, depicting an imagined world of anthropomorphised animals and experimenting with three-dimensional painting techniques.

Over the past few years the City of Ottawa has partnered with artists through the Murals on Underpasses Program to create several murals on city underpasses.

