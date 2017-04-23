Not Just for History Buffs: Come Celebrate Our Prime Ministers

By Theresa Wallace

Still settling on a local sesquicentennial project? When not hiking in our national parks for free this year, you are invited to an Old Ottawa East series of informal evenings, also free, to learn more about Canada’s prime ministers in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

“Canada has had exceptional leaders over the last 150 years,” says Bob Parkins, Springhurst Avenue resident, journalist, advisor to two prime ministers, and volunteer MC for the series. “But many of us don’t know much about them. We’re hoping to change that.”

Wilfrid Laurier, who presided over a period of great growth at the beginning of the 20th century, was the first to be celebrated at the Old Town Hall. Richard Clippingdale, former director of Canadian studies at Carleton University and a former policy adviser to Joe Clark, led the lively discussion.

On April 24, Phil Azzie, will celebrate Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister. The rest of the line-up looks like this: Greg Donaghy on Robert Borden (May); Stephen Azzi on Lester Pearson (June); Xavier Gélinas on Louis St. Laurent (September); Norman Hillmer on Mackenzie King (October); Paul Litt on Pierre Trudeau (November); Michael Stevenson on John Diefenbaker (December); and Arthur Milnes with stories on various prime ministers (January 2018).

Check out the OOECA website for more details. Everyone is welcome, whether or not they live in Old Ottawa East. Feel free to bring teenagers and friends.

by