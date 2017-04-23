Run to Help Make Refugees Feel Welcome in Canada

Written by the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization

Show support for immigrants and refugees. Join the Run for a New Start fundraising team. Photo by Sergio Diaz

There are many ways we can show our support for refugees and welcome them to our community. The Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization (OCISO) invites you to participate in one of these.

We invite you to join OCISO’s Run for a New Start fundraising team of walkers and runners and train for one of the 2km, 5km, 10km, 21km or 42km races as part of the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, May 27-28.

This year our volunteer fundraising team has set an ambitious goal of raising $20,000, to support OCISO’s increasingly important work with refugee and immigrant youth here in Ottawa.

We invite any interested runners and walkers to sign up and join our Run for a New Start team. Volunteers who commit to raising $100 will receive one of our distinctive T-shirts!

For registration information, please contact OCISO’s volunteer coordinator, David Rain at drain@ociso.org, or visit ociso.org/run-for-a-new-start.

