Main Event BBQ serves hundreds

Published by on August 7, 2017

By John Dance

Local politicians and community volunteers cooked hundreds of hamburgers and hotdogs for the crowd at the Main Event in June.

In the midst of the fun and celebrations Ottawa Centre MPP Yasir Naqvi and Capital Ward Councillor David Chernushenko and Councillor Jean Cloutier of Alta Vista took their turns at the grill.

Backing them up was a team capably led by Andrew Power and Mackenzie Buchanan. Andrew reported that the BBQ grossed $1,500 for the Old Ottawa East Community Association.

Donations and support for the barbeque were provided by Loblaw’s Isabella, Metro Glebe, Shoppers Drug Mart Glebe, Shoppers Drug Mart Bank and Shoppers Drug Mart Sunnyside.

