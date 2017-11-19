Motorists – Please stop!

Local residents near the new Greenfield Avenue pedestrian crosswalk are asking motorists to please slow down.

The new crosswalk that was created in the summer has proven difficult to keep safe, according to residents in the area.

“I’m definitely avoiding the corner completely now,” said Ed Janes.

His family was helping to promote safety on the new crosswalk with this photo of Owen and Eric, both 7, Isabella, Kailena and Rosie, all 9.

They had seen how difficult it is for motoroists to see the crosswalk when driving west-bound up the hill on Greenfield.

After taking the photo and standing guard for their children, Janes and his wife watched as a woman talking on her cell phone narrowly avoided being hit by a pick up truck.

Awareness from both pedestrians and motororists is required as this new crosswalk becomes more travelled.

The message: Please slow down and cross carefully!

by