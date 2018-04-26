More Delays for Lees Avenue On-Ramp

By John Dance

The new LRT has been delayed until November but frustrated drivers will have to wait until mid-2019 for the Lees Avenue 417 on-ramp to re-open. Once the LRT is in service the buses using the on-ramp can be permanently removed. Then, according to Steve Cripps, Director, O-Train Construction, the City of Ottawa and the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario will coordinate the process of converting this bus-only lane back to general traffic use. This will require three phases of work, including signal modifications, asphalt/curbs and line painting. Only after this work is completed can the Lees Avenue onramp be re-opened to all vehicles.

