Hike raises funds for Hospice Care Ottawa

Kristina Voth-Childs

Hundreds of hikers laced up their shoes for the annual Hike for Hospice event on Saturday, May 5. Participants walked along the beautiful Carleton University trails to show their support of and raise funds for Hospice Care Ottawa.

For the past number of years the popular event had rain on Hike days, but this year Mother Nature cooperated bringing warmth and sunshine and swelling the number of participants.

Hike for Hospice is a major fundraiser for Hospice Care Ottawa, a community based charitable, non-profit organization. It is thanks to a small dedicated staff, many volunteers and generous donors that they can offer palliative and end-of-life care, at no charge, to individuals living with a life-limiting illness and their families. Programs include weekly in-home visiting by a trained volunteer, Day Hospice gatherings, caregiver and bereavement support as well as round the clock residential hospice care in a comfortable, home-like setting.

“With our ageing population, demand for our services continues to increase,” says Lisa Sullivan, Executive Director of Hospice Care Ottawa. “Special events, like Hike for Hospice Care Ottawa, help us raise the over $2 million we require annually to continue to provide our services free of charge.”

Enthusiastic volunteers kept Hikers’ spirits up, cheering them on along throughout the Hike and rest stops ensured hiker’s stayed hydrated along the route. Upon return, hike participants enjoyed refreshments, were treated to live music provided by the Retrosonics, and kids were entertained in the Kids’ Zone.

At the time of print, the tally of the funds raised had reached $110,000.00, with counting not yet completed. Up to date information can be found at www.hospicecareottawa.ca. All funds raised will go towards the palliative and end-of-life programs and services that Hospice Care Ottawa provides to the greater Ottawa region at no charge, over 1,500 individuals annually.

by