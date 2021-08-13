Calling all art buffs – The 2n Annual OOE Art Tour – Come and Walk the Neighbourhood and Gain a Sense of Artistry

Mainstreeter Staff

On August 21st, eleven of our community’s talented artists and photographers will exhibit their works in front of their homes throughout Old Ottawa East

As the face of Old Ottawa East (OOE) has changed over the past two years, John Jarrett has worked to capture the community—its houses, streetscapes, and river scenes—in oil, creating a snapshot/collection of an earlier time.

Jarrett will be one of 11 talented local visual artists and photographers who will be showing their artwork to residents and visitors out for a stroll through the neighbourhood between 11 am and 3 pm on Saturday, August 21st.

That’s when The Mainstreeter will present the 2nd Annual Old Ottawa East Art Tour, a showcase for our community’s vibrant artists and photographers, with the generous support of our sponsors, ReMax Hallmark Ottawa (Agent Helene Stanciu), the Oat Couture Oatmeal Café and Montgomery Scotch Lounge.

At last year’s inaugural outdoor Art Tour, three local artists – Steve Fick, Rosie Cusson and Kathleen McCrea attracted enthusiastic OOE neighbours to exhibitions outside their homes to view their paintings and icons. At this year’s expanded Art Tour, Fick and Cusson will be displaying their handiwork once again, this time joined by nine other first time participants exhibiting outside their homes scattered around Old Ottawa East.

A new feature of this year’s Art Tour will be the Kid’s Korner, for youngsters aged two to ten years. OOE kids are invited to drop off their artwork on Friday, August 20th, the day before the Art Tour, into the container on the front porch at the home of Rosie Cusson, 164 Glenora Street (between Herridge and Clegg streets).

Children wishing to exhibit their own artwork are asked to submit pieces of 8 x 10 inches in any colour, medium or subject.The kid’s art will be sold on the day of the Art Tour for $2.00 (or more) and all proceeds will be donated to the Ottawa Food bank, with the final results from the sale published in the October issue of The Mainstreeter.

In the event of rain, the Art Tour will take place on the following day, Sunday, August 22nd, also between 11 am and 3 pm.

And if you cannot walk the neighbourhood for the outdoor Art Tour, you can still catch John Jarrett’s OOE collection on Saturday, September 25th and Sunday, September 26th between 12 noon and 5 p.m. at a pop-up gallery located at 139-141 Main Street, in the two store fronts between NU Grocery and Greens and Beans.