Old Ottawa East Art Tour – 2021 Edition Was A Hot Hit!! Outdoor art tour attracts hundreds of OOE art lovers

Tanis Browning-Shelp

Despite record-breaking heat, the second annual OOE outdoor Art Tour attracted hundreds of visitors to its 11 exhibitions on August 21. Attendees arrived on foot, on bikes or scooters, and, in some cases, in air-conditioned cars. “Everyone involved put in a great deal of time, energy, and effort to make the art tour a really fun event that even the heat and humidity couldn’t put a damper on,” The Mainstreeter editor Lorne Abugov said. The Mainstreeter organized and backed the tour along with sponsors Helene Stanciu from ReMax Hallmark Ottawa, and Brian Montgomery

from Oat Couture Oatmeal Café and Montgomery Scotch Lounge. “I am very thankful to Helene and Brian for jumping in with both feet to help support this event, and we are delighted that they have signed aboard to sponsor once again in 2022!”

Painter Karen Goetzinger emphasized how much a community’s support for an artist’s work matters. “It is important to our art practices, and it keeps us going back to the studio,” she explained. Oil painter John Jarrett said he really enjoyed the day. “It was wonderful seeing so many friends and neighbours. I count myself lucky to be part of Old Ottawa East. This event was another big plus for our neighbourhood!”

Acrylic painter Ruth Browning chatted with close to 100 visitors about her landscape paintings, many of which she created from her travel photographs. “People recognized the scenes from their own trips to places like Prince Edward Island, Ireland, Hawaii, and Australia and really seemed to enjoy sharing their travel memories with me.”

According to artist Steve Fick, who paints landscapes and portraits in oil, he had a steady stream of appreciative viewers. “I love the informality of the event, and the chance to meet people, see old friends and students, and have lots of interesting conversations,” Fick said. “It re-inspired me. It is also a great way to enrich the vitality of our community. I heard a lot of talk about what a great neighbourhood this is, from both longtime residents and newcomers.”

With photographer Jim Lamont away working in the Yukon, his wife Marina represented him during his exhibition. “The non-stop stream of visitors between 11:00 am and 3:40 pm kept mentioning how appreciative they were of this opportunity to attend an outdoor community event,” she said.

Underwater photographer Sean Landsman had a lot of fun “connecting with folks in the neighbourhood” while sharing his work with them. Calligraffiti artist Luke Goldsmith, the youngest of the exhibitors at this year’s Art Tour, was excited by the opportunity to display his artwork for the first time to large numbers of visitors to the side and rear yards of his parents’ Bower Street home.



Watercolour, pastel, and acrylic painter Rosie Cusson thought the show was a great success. “I met so many interesting people and new neighbours,” she said. “Fortunately, my driveway was in the shade all afternoon. I also put up my banner: LAZY, BUT ONLY A BIT CRAZY which drew a few laughs!” Cusson also organized the inaugural Kid’s Korner exhibition. Twelve children participated in this special event which raised $112.00 for the Ottawa Food Bank.