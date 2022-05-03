Old Ottawa East’s Five Year Population Growth Dramatically Exceeds Neighbouring Communities



John Dance

Recently released census data show that over the 2016-2021 period Old Ottawa East’s population grew five times faster than the Glebe’s and 10 times faster than Old Ottawa South’s.

Over the five years, Old Ottawa East (OOE) grew by 1,092 people, almost 15 percent, to a total of 8,580. The Glebe, which remains the largest of the three communities, grew 2.8 percent for a new population of 11,922 according to the 2021 census. Not included in the Glebe population is any of the “Glebe Annex – Little Italy” census tract which now has a population of 4,835, with LRT-station-driven growth of 22 percent over the last half decade. Old Ottawa South (OOS) grew by 1.5 percent and had 6,433 residents according to the census.

Canada as a whole grew by 5.2 percent, and Ottawa had five-year population growth of 8.9 percent.

OOE’s growth was concentrated in its northern part and was driven by the new Corners on Main and Greystone Village developments. “Census tract 15,” which covers this area, saw growth of 20.9 percent while census tract 16 – which is evenly split between OOS and OOE – grew by just 0.4 percent.

Although OOE’s growth is notable, many other Ottawa communities grew much faster. Indeed six communities, mostly in the south, more than doubled their population.

Additional detailed demographic information on OOE and other communities will be available next year through the Ottawa Neighbourhood Study run by the University of Ottawa. Also, the Ottawa Neighbourhood Equity Index of the Social Planning Council of Canada is a treasure-trove of valuable data on Ottawa’s communities.

The equity index is a tool to assess and compare “unnecessary and unfair differences at a neighbourhood level on factors impacting wellbeing.” On a scale of 1 to 196, with 1 being the most inequitable neighbourhood, the northern part of OOE ranks 90 while the southern part is 190.

The specific neighbourhoods of the Glebe and OOS also rank in the top 10 percent on the equity index with the exception of Glebe Annex- Little Italy which is ranked 70.