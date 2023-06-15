New Edward Jones Team Brings Financial Investment and Management Savvy to Greystone Village

Peter Tobin
Late last month, the investment and financial management company Edward Jones celebrated the opening of its new branch office on the south side of The Shops at Millieu in Greystone Village.
The Edward Jones company was founded in 1922 in St. Louis and its head office is still located in that Missouri city. The first Canadian branches, including one in Ottawa, were opened in 1996. Currently, there are well over a dozen Edward Jones branches in the Ottawa area, predominantly in the suburbs and the outer urban core. The Shops at Millieu office will be the first Edward Jones branch close to Ottawa’s central business district.
Marty St. Denis is one of the two Edward Jones Financial Advisors in the new Millieu location. St. Denis grew up in Orleans, completing high school there before attending and graduating from Carleton University. That was followed up by an MBA at the University of Quebec in Gatineau. St. Denis and his wife have two young adult children, both of whom are busy with post-secondary studies, their daughter at Trent University (business) and their son at Sheridan College (IT).
St. Denis was such an early adapter to all things related to personal finance that when he was a ten-year old, his buddies nicknamed him Alex P. Keaton after the ambitious young tycoon wannabe portrayed by Michael J. Fox in the ‘80s comedy hit, Family Ties. His interest in finance didn’t fade, however, and led St. Denis to a wealth management career at two of Canada’s big banks before he joined Edward Jones in 2019. “My background is strongest in dealing with business owners and health care professionals,” St. Denis explained. “However, having worked in the Financial Services industry for over 20 years, I have been introduced to other clients and in this way have built up an even wider network of clients.”
Andrew German is the other Financial Advisor in the new Milieu office. Born in Halifax, German’s family moved to Ottawa when he was five. He has a degree in Finance from uOttawa, having completed the final year of the program in the UK at Aston University in Birmingham.
German’s early career was in the IT staffing and consulting business. In that capacity he helped a Toronto-based company take flight. That company, nowknown as Modis, asked German to run its Montreal and Eastern Canada operation. After that success in Montreal, he decided to switch back to his finance roots. Returning to Ottawa, he joined Edward Jones in 2017. He and his wife Alison have one son and have lived in the Glebe for ten years.
Completing the staff at the new Edward Jones office is Kathy George, Branch Administrator and first point of contact at the new office. She has a wealth of experience in financial services and has been with the company for almost two years