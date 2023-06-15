Up in the Sky! Is it a Bird? Is it a Plane? Yikes!! It’s a Very Angry Bird – and It’s Heading Straight For My Head!!

Mainstreeter Staff
An increasing number of Old Ottawa East strollers are feeling peckish these days – and mostly on the tops of their heads – as they fall victim to divebombing attacks from one or more angry birds perched on hydro wires on the block of Echo Drive just south of Mount Pleasant Avenue.
According to victims and residents of the houses in the block of Echo Drive in question, hardly a day goes by that unsuspecting walkers are not thumped on the head by squawking Red-winged Blackbirds plummeting down from on high.
At least four ‘head shots” were reported to staff of The Mainstreeter during one week alone in late May. Indeed, so many incidents have occurred in the past month or so that neighbourhood children living in the embattled stretch along the scenic street by the Canal have taken to alerting strollers to “Watch Out” and to beware of “Angry Birds” with their homemade lawn signs along the route.
A quick Google search revealed many videos of similar attacks by the screechy red wings in other cities, including Toronto and as far afield as Madison, Wisconsin and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The attacks on humans typically occur during the birds’ nesting season that runs between mid-May and mid-July, with June being the most nerve-wracking month for reported attacks.
Ornithologists contend that the attacks should not be taken personally by the unfortunate victims. Redwinged Blackbirds are amongst the most abundant bird species in North America, and they are a highly territorial breed that will aggressively assault anything they regard as a predator or threat to their nests or to their young hatchlings. Size differential matters not to the birds, who tend also to startle cats and dogs, plus other larger birds like hawks and crows. Indeed, the larger the perceived threat the more likely they are to swoop down from their perch, bird experts say. The birds do not discriminate as between male and female humans, considering all of us to be equally threatening.
This is not the first time that local residents along the stretch of Echo Drive south of the Flora Footbridge have been spooked by the angry birds. Several summers ago, walkers along Echo Drive just south of Clegg Street were reporting similar attacks by a particularly angry Red-winged Blackbird that garnered notoriety for its hyper-aggressive plunges at local noggins. This stretch of Echo has also reported attacks again this Spring.
While wearing a hat or cap is not a guarantee against a random attack, the headgear is advised to prevent possible bleeding to the scalp from the claws of the birds. Frightened reactions and behaviours are said to further embolden the mostly male birds whose role it is to defend the birds’ mating territory and their usually well-concealed nest.
Should a Red-winged Blackbird consider you to be a threat, what can you do? First, try to give the bird and its perching spot a wide berth. If the bird, nonetheless, begins to descend in your direction, according to seasoned bird gurus, you are advised to try to walk backwards away from the angry songbird, slowly if possible, and to give it a hard stare between the eyes to let it know that you aren’t afraid – even though, most likely, your insides are flapping like mad!
Side Note!! Canada Post has confirm on Wednesday June 14th, 2023 that mail deliver to three home close to the nest has been temporarily suspended. “The safety of our employees and the mail is our number one priority,” Canada Post said in a statement. “We have had incidents in this neighbourhood when these protective birds have been aggressive towards our delivery agents and others passing by… Like any employer, it is our responsibility to investigate and respond when an employee brings an issue like this to our attention.”
The company said mail delivery will resume “as soon as possible when it’s safe.”
For now, residents will have to go elsewhere to collect their mail.
Source CTV News Ottawa