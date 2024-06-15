OLD OTTAWA EAST COMMUNITY UPDATES FOR JUNE 2024

John Dance is The Mainstreeter’s
chief reporter and the former
Chair of the Old Ottawa East
Community Association’s
Planning Committee.
Relying upon his extensive
experience. he keeps our readers
informed of a wide range of
community developments.
NEW CANDIDATES FOR NEXT FEDERAL ELECTION
Although it’s likely to be at least another year before the next federal election, two sort-of-new faces may be seeking the Ottawa Centre nomination for the New Democratic Party.
Joel Harden, currently the MPP for Ottawa Centre, has confirmed that he’s filed papers to run federally.
And, according to a CTV report, another possible contender for the NDP nomination is Catherine McKenney who had been city councillor for Somerset Ward and then was defeated by Mark Sutcliffe in the last mayoral election.
Yasir Naqvi, the MP for Ottawa Centre since 2021, will “re-offer” as the Liberal Party candidate in the next federal election.
Carol Clemenhagen, who was the Conservative candidate last election, does not plan on seeking the party’s nomination again and Angela Keller-Herzog had “no comment” on whether she would again seek the nomination of the Green Party.
Asked if he would seek the provincial NDP nomination should Harden become the federal NDP candidate, Capital Ward Councillor Shawn Menard responded, “My commitment has been to residents of Capital Ward, where I feel I can best improve quality of life for people and bring more accountability to Ottawa city hall.”
STILL NO DATE FOR 417 BRIDGE STUDY
The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario says the much-delayed transportation environmental study (TESR) for the replacement of the obsolete downtown Highway 417 bridges “is being finalized and we expect it will be posted for public review and comment later this year.”
The project’s recommended proposal for replacement of the Highway 417 bridge over the Rideau Canal was tabled in November 2022 and involved potential 90-week detours of the Canal parkways and pathways. Residents asked that a less disruptive method be designed to reduce the impacts on parkway users and local residents but there has been no indication that the Ministry has done this.
MTO reports that the required cultural heritage assessment report has now been completed, and the details are being added to the TESR. The Mainstreeter is unaware of any community associations or other local parties being consulted on the heritage assessment report. A cultural heritage impact assessment determines if any cultural heritage resources may be adversely impacted by a specific proposed development or site alteration.
FLORA FOOTBRIDGE PROTECTIVE PANELS PERMANENT
The plexiglass panels on the lower part of the Flora Footbridge railing structure are “permanent,” says the City. This is contrary to what the City told The Mainstreeter two years ago when it said, “Staff are currently working to repair the panels on the Flora Footbridge that were damaged in the winter. At this time, due to the City’s extended storm response, some operations have been delayed, therefore an exact timeline of the complete removal of the panels is not determined.”
“The City of Ottawa has decided to keep the panels in place, largely due to cost replacement,” says Jake Gravelle, the City’s manager of road services. “Furthermore, the panels were being damaged when attempting to remove them.”
Unlike the Flora Bridge, other bridges in the City that have snow-blocking panels to protect those passing beneath will continue to have their panels in place only during the winter.
Asked the annual cost of removing the graffiti on the “permanent” Flora panels, the City responded $1,956 in 2023 and $165 in 2024 to date. The graffiti cleaning tends to dull the plexiglass panels.
SPRINGHURST PARK DOCK
Installation of the Springhurst Park dock and site works will begin in early July and be completed in August. The project is valued at $203K. With its completion, Old Ottawa East will have docks at both Brantwood and Springhurst parks. The Brantwood dock has been well used by paddlers, fishers, and casual walkers who want to get a lovely view up and down the river.
NEW PARKS, AU COEUR AND COMMUNITY CENTRE
As noted in Rebecca Aird’s article on the Main Farmers’ Market moving to its new Grande Allée Park location, the new park is at last open. Grande Allée Park is 0.325 hectares/0.803 acres in size and the estimated combined capital investment between the City and Regional Group to deliver the park is approximately $1.2 million.
Works completed include new hardscape asphalt and concrete construction, electrical and lighting, an irrigation system, site furnishings, a custom heritage entrance feature, signage, grass and tree planting.
The timelines for delivery of the Forecourt Park at the eastern end of the Grande Allée have not been determined yet. City staff say, “It is anticipated that the design process will begin in Fall 2024, however, no formal timelines have been confirmed. The community will be notified and invited to participate in the public consultation for the Forecourt Park design process.”
Meanwhile, Councillor Shawn Menard organized a meeting of school board officials, City staff, Ottawa Community Housing, CAG and OOECA to review the status of the Deschâtelets Community Centre project which will create a new home for the elementary school Au Coeur d’Ottawa, a new community centre, and affordable housing for seniors.
Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (Center East Catholic School Board) has completed essential work on the building but, according to the Councillor’s office, it is waiting for approval of funding from the province to complete the renovations, which will take from 12 to 14 months. After that, the City will begin the design and construction of the Forecourt Park.
MINOR VARIANCES: A RESIDENT’S GUIDE
The OOECA has prepared a guide to help residents respond to applications for minor variances. Minor variances are a key means for property owners to get permission to make structural changes to their property that aren’t allowed by the applicable zoning by-law. That is, a property owner may want to build higher, wider, deeper, closer to the street or to adjacent properties than what current zoning allows. When an application is filed, property owners within a 60-metre radius of the subject property are notified. Often, a requested minor variance has little or no impact on neighbouring properties. However, other requests may pose difficulties for neighbours.
Minor variances are adjudicated by the Committee of Adjustment, a quasi-judicial body with members appointed by City Council. For certain requests that have broad impacts or appear to set an undesired precedent, the community association may oppose the request. Please go to https://ottawaeast.ca// to review the residents’ guide.
NICK MASCIANTONIO DAY
Nick Masciantonio, a long-time Old Ottawa East resident, volunteer and former leader of both the Old Ottawa East Community Association (OOECA) and the Community Activities Group (CAG), had May 10 officially named for him by Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
Masciantonio was specifically honoured for the 20 years he served on the board of directors of Ottawa Children’s Festival and currently as past president of the organization. The Ottawa Children’s Festival is entering its 40th year and is the last professional performing arts festival for children and families in Ontario. Programming always includes performers and performing companies from across Canada and all over the world. Mayor Sutcliffe noted that the “festival generates vital economic and cultural value to our city, greatly supported by Nick Masciantonio’s efforts.”
In addition to his OOECA and CAG contributions, Masciantonio has volunteered audio-visual assistance for such community events as the Brantwood Gates memorial ceremony and the sesquicentennial prime ministers series.