A First Peek at Regional’s “Forecourt Collection” – Up For Grabs: Final Phase of Greystone Village Now Under Active Review

John Dance
The plan for the fourth and final phase of Greystone Village is now under review and, while largely conforming to current zoning, the proposed 30 units differ significantly in form from what was originally proposed in 2015.
The Regional Group proposes to build eight clusters with a total of 30 dwelling units, some semi-detached and some townhomes, on the semi-circular property between the planned Forecourt Park and the new Grande Allée Park. Regional is already advertising the new phase and describes it as “The Forecourt Collection, an exclusive enclave of townhomes and semi-townhomes in the heart of Greystone Village located in Old Ottawa East.”
In the original concept plan, Regional had proposed continuous row housing on each side of the Grande Allée but Regional now says this would require underground parking which, according to Regional, is not economically viable. Instead of underground parking, surface parking will be created, with single-car garages in 22 of the units and double-car garages with the other eight.
The Old Ottawa East Community Association Planning Committee objects to one aspect of the plan. A key concern raised by the Planning Committee at the initial consultation in November was the protection of the two heritage trees that are in line with the other trees of the recently opened Grande Allée Park. In response to this concern, which was also expressed by City staff, the units near the tree have been moved farther away so that the “critical root zones” will not be affected.
Some changes are proposed to Greystone
Village’s final construction phase
The other major concern of the Planning Committee relates to the setback of the proposed homes facing the Grande Allée being no less than that of the Milieu and Ballantyne apartment buildings on the northern side of the Grande Allée. The most recent plans show that the planned homes would be closer to the Grande Allée than the apartment buildings so that the view of the Deschâtelets Building from Main Street will be lessened.
While some minor rezoning will be sought by Regional, the current height limitations will be respected and the proposed number of units will be less than what was originally proposed. The relationship of the new units to the new Forecourt Park is under discussion. The only public passage through the units will be along the Grande Allée.
Regional’s plan is still progressing through the City’s pre-application consultation process and formal applications have yet to be completed. In fact, the community association’s planning committee was invited to participate in the pre-app consultations and Regional, as usual and unlike many developers including the City of Ottawa itself, waived the non-disclosure restrictions for the planning committee.
“We appreciate that we have had the opportunity to have two initial informal meetings with the Old Ottawa East Community Association to discuss the project,” Evan Garfinkel, Regional’s manager of land development told The Mainstreeter.
All necessary approvals have been received for Regional’s Phase 3, which consists of two largeresidential buildings immediately to the south and east of the Deschâtelets Building. Construction will begin once financing and market conditions permit.
If the Forecourt plan is approved, Regional’s Greystone Village will have a total of 948 units, excluding the Greystone retirement residence, proposed seniors’ residential units in the Deschâtelets Building, Domicile’s The Corners on Main and the 15 des Oblats developments. As was originally proposed, the variety of units is considerable: everything from small condos to large penthouses and single-family detached homes.
The chart below shows the number of units of each phase of Regional’s Greystone Village as well as the units of adjacent properties. The only units not included in the table are the proposed 30 affordable seniors’ units on the top two floors of the Deschâtelets Building. Chart by The Regional Group