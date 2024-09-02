Ottawa Girls Hockey Association – New Women’s Pro Team is Helping to Fuel Local Growth of Girls Hockey

Dianne Wing
Just minutes from TD Place and the Rideau Canal, Old Ottawa East is by its very location a hockey friendly neighbourhood. Several international players from Ottawa’s new Professional Women’s Hockey Team have recently chosen to live right here. So it makes sense that girls in Old Ottawa East can find their introduction to hockey nearby.
The Ottawa Girls Hockey Association (OGHA) operates programs for girls ages five to 18. Approximately 400 girls play hockey each season on both house league and competitive teams. There are also a few senior divisions which include competitive and house league players who are over 18 and who wish to continue playing the sport they love alongside their friends and teammates.
Katie Curran, President of OGHA explains that “the overarching goals of the association are to offer a supportive, encouraging and fun environment for girls to enjoy hockey.” Playing hockey provides a lot of benefits to girls. It fosters team building, develops leadership skills, builds social connections outside their normal school community and encourages an active lifestyle.”
Curran speaks from personal experience. Her daughter began playing hockey with a co-ed association. “While she was a great skater, she hesitated to go after the puck and often allowed other kids to take it.” Curran wondered if her daughter would have more confidence in a girls-only league so she was signed up with OGHA the following year and has been playing with the association ever since (she is now 11). “She plays with her best friends and has made new friends along the way. The team has an incredible bond and it’s been an amazing experience for her and a lot of fun for us as parents.”
And fun is what it’s all about. The FUNdamentals program is a great way to start. It’s for girls aged four to six and offers a friendly environment for youngsters who just want to try the sport. It runs twice a week, Friday evenings and Sunday mornings. In addition to a dedicated coach, older players often join in to support the new players. Seven and eight year olds are also welcome to enroll at the U9 level.
House league is open to all who want to play hockey and includes ages seven to 18. During the season, house league generally plays one game per week plus an additional one to two practices. The focus remains on having fun, building a positive environment and supporting all levels of play. Registration for the FUNdamentals program and house league is ongoing through September.
OGHA serves central Ottawa, including Old Ottawa East, Old Ottawa South, Sandy Hill and Westboro. One of the primary arenas for the association is nearby Sandy Hill, while other arenas include Jim Durrell, Carleton University, Brian Kilrea, Richcraft Sensplex, St. Laurent and McNabb.
OGHA’s competitive program has had success in supporting players who eventually go on to play past secondary school. Last year, 10 players committed to playing university-level hockey, including one player at a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 school in the United States.
The impact of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) on women and girls who enjoy playing hockey has been incredible to witness. Curran has heard from countless players who now say they actually see a future for themselves in women’s hockey that they couldn’t see before. One player told Curran that “I can actually play a sport I love, as my job, AND get paid for it.”
Ottawa’s inaugural PWHL team led the league in attendance. Not a surprise for a city where toddlers wobble on skates, girls play on their own teams and women continue to play as adults.