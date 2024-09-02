The Mainstreeter presents “A Walk of Art” the 5th Annual Old Ottawa East Art Tour Saturday, Sept 28th, 11am-3pm (Rain date Sunday, Sept 29th, same times)



The Mainstreeter proudly presents A Walk of Art 2024, Old Ottawa East’s 5th Annual Outdoor Art Tour. It’s the most beautiful outdoor walk of the year, as residents and visitors stroll the streets of our community, admiring the artwork of more than 40 of Old Ottawa East’s most talented adult and child artists, sculptors, ceramicists and photographers. The map below showing the street addresses and locations of the exhibiting artists, including young artists displaying at the Children’s Garden on Main Street and Clegg Street, will help you plan your walkaround. Mark the date – Saturday, September 28th – and come out and meet and support our talented local artists.



Download the “A Walk of Art 2024″ Artist Map and Directory (front and back) PDF file.