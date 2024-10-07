Recent speech MP Naqvi gave in the House of Commons highlighting the important work of local community news outlets

Published by on October 7, 2024 | Comments Off
Video of MP Naqvi gave in the House of Commons

Recent speech MP Naqvi gave in the House of Commons highlighting the important work of local community news outlets.

The Mainstreeter and other Ottawa community newspapers were recently cited with praise in the House of Commons by Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi. In his speech to MPs, Mr. Naqvi complimented the Ottawa community newspapers on the value of the information they provide to their readers and also praised the prodigious efforts of the volunteer staffers who typically write, edit, photograph and deliver these local newspapers.

As The Mainstreeter prepares to celebrate its 40th Anniversary (1985–2025), our volunteer staff are pleased and proud to continue to serve as the authoritative voice of news, information and opinion within the growing community of Old Ottawa East!

Click here to watch video.

Filed in: Front Page

You might like:

Recent speech MP Naqvi gave in the House of Commons highlighting the important work of local community news outlets Recent speech MP Naqvi gave in the House of Commons highlighting the important work of local community news outlets
A truly grand opening for Xing Fu Tang as business bubbles over A truly grand opening for Xing Fu Tang as business bubbles over
SPECIAL REPORT CRIME IN THE COMMUNITY: Residents Offer Eyewitness Accounts of Two Brazen Late-Night OOE Car Thefts SPECIAL REPORT CRIME IN THE COMMUNITY: Residents Offer Eyewitness Accounts of Two Brazen Late-Night OOE Car Thefts
The Mainstreeter presents “A Walk of Art” the 5th Annual Old Ottawa East Art Tour Saturday, Sept 28th, 11am-3pm (Rain date Sunday, Sept 29th, same times) The Mainstreeter presents “A Walk of Art” the 5th Annual Old Ottawa East Art Tour Saturday, Sept 28th, 11am-3pm (Rain date Sunday, Sept 29th, same times)
© 2024 The Mainstreeter. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly designed by Theme Junkie.