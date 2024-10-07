Recent speech MP Naqvi gave in the House of Commons highlighting the important work of local community news outlets.

The Mainstreeter and other Ottawa community newspapers were recently cited with praise in the House of Commons by Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi. In his speech to MPs, Mr. Naqvi complimented the Ottawa community newspapers on the value of the information they provide to their readers and also praised the prodigious efforts of the volunteer staffers who typically write, edit, photograph and deliver these local newspapers.

As The Mainstreeter prepares to celebrate its 40th Anniversary (1985–2025), our volunteer staff are pleased and proud to continue to serve as the authoritative voice of news, information and opinion within the growing community of Old Ottawa East!

