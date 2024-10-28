ART BEAT – OOE ARTIST FEATURE: LUCIANNE POOLE AND ROSE BRONSKILL – A MOTHER AND DAUGHTER DUO OF EMERGING ARTISTS

Tanis Browning-Shelp

As the author Edith Wharton once said: “Mothers and daughters are part of each other’s consciousness, in different degrees and in a different way, but still with the mutual sense of something which has always been there.”

Lucianne Poole and Rose Bronskill both presented their artworks in September’s A Walk of Art 2024. Lucianne is a painter, and her daughter Rose (nine) is a ceramicist. Aside from our coverage of Bess Fraser and her daughter Grace Ayres, who collaborated on a design for The Mainstreeter’s newspaper box at Echo Drive and Avenue Road, Art Beat has not yet featured a team of mother/daughter artists.

Lucianne grew up in a creative household. Her mother, Mary Poole is President of the Swedish Weaving Guild of South Glengarry and Area. Mary and Lucianne recently showed their works at a local Christmas market. Despite their artistic abilities, Mary became a mathematician and Lucianne became a writer.

“In high school, I studied art, and at Queens, I did a double major in history/art history and took an introduction to fine arts,” Lucianne says. “I considered art school, but I was encouraged to be practical. The same day that I signed Rose up for her first pottery class in 2022, I started classes with painter and author, Bhat Boy. At first, I struggled with getting the effects I wanted, so I started adding bits of paper – candy wrappers, soap wrappers, etc. – to my paintings.

“I have continued taking classes with Bhat Boy, encouraged by my artist friends (and classmates) Louise Elliot and Louise Rachlis. Sometimes I feel frustrated with my technical skills, but I have a gifted teacher, and his classes are interesting and fun! I don’t want to copy Bhat Boy, but students have always learned by copying the masters. I am interested in architecture. I have started creating my own works between classes and I am finding my way as an artist in my own right.”

Rose’s artistry emerged through her own extracurricular programs. She attends Corpus Christi Elementary School and chose to take pottery classes through The Glebe Neighbourhood Activities Group (GNAG). “I thought it would only be for one season,” Rose says. “But I loved it!” Her hand building teachers have been Clare Rogers and Monty Rogers.

“Rose is always creating something!” Lucianne says. “Our dining room floor is her studio, and our home is filled with her artworks. She works with clay, Play Dough, felt, and more.”

“Our teacher shows us how to make something, but we add our own stuff to it,” Rose says. “We were making a fairy house in the shape of a mushroom, and I added a tiny frog. On my way home from school, either riding on the bus or walking, I think about my next projects. Once I get home, I am ready to go.”

One of Rose’s favourite pieces is an orange cat. “It is about the size of a kitten, with big eyes. I was inspired by a ginger cat who lives on our street. He has a great personality, nice and sweet! I got to make an extra piece in class, so I made a baby cat to go with him.”

In June, Rose displayed a piece called Bugs for Breakfast at the GNAG Arts show and sale for emerging artists. “It was her first sale,” Lucianne says. “During the Walk of Art tour, a little boy who might have been about six shouted: ‘Look! A house for only $20!’ Although, the boy didn’t buy Rose’s house, Rose almost sold out her entire show. She had more than 20 pieces and sold all but three of them.”

To see more of Lucianne’s work go to: www.LuciannePoole.ca. Her printed art cards are available at Singing Pebble Books.

Author Tanis Browning-Shelp (http://www.browning-shelp.com) pens her Maryn O’Brien Young Adult Fiction series, published by Dog-Eared Books, from her home in Old Ottawa East. Contact tanis@browning-shelp.com if you have information about artists or art events that you believe would enrich our community members’ lives.