ART BEAT- Tim Hunt’s Main Street Sketches

Published by on October 28, 2024 | Comments Off

Tim Hunt

Image by Tim Hunt

Image by Tim Hunt

Tim Hunt explores his community
outfitted with a small sketchbook,
pen, and watercolour kit. In our
regular feature, he shares the pages
from his sketchbook and tells the
stories behind his work.

Tim Hunt: The inviting gates and colourful picket fence surrounding The Children’s Garden can barely contain the lush growth of the season. It seems like not too long ago that Robert Leggett Park was an unremarkable corner lot; however, both my kids (now adults) painted a picket of the original fence alongside their classmates from Lady Evelyn Alternative School a decade and a half ago. The project was a unique opportunity that gave each of the students bragging rights to a piece of a prominent andenduring landmark, right in their own neighbourhood.

Even in its early stages, the garden became a brilliant outdoor classroom where the students eagerly got their hands dirty, planned, planted, and harvested along with teachers, parents, and community volunteers.

During this year’s A Walk of Art, young artists once again showcased their growing talent and showed and sold their artworks at the garden, sowing future seeds in an already thriving artistic community.

Filed in: Art Beat, Front Page

You might like:

ART BEAT- Tim Hunt’s Main Street Sketches ART BEAT- Tim Hunt’s Main Street Sketches
Recent speech MP Naqvi gave in the House of Commons highlighting the important work of local community news outlets Recent speech MP Naqvi gave in the House of Commons highlighting the important work of local community news outlets
A truly grand opening for Xing Fu Tang as business bubbles over A truly grand opening for Xing Fu Tang as business bubbles over
SPECIAL REPORT CRIME IN THE COMMUNITY: Residents Offer Eyewitness Accounts of Two Brazen Late-Night OOE Car Thefts SPECIAL REPORT CRIME IN THE COMMUNITY: Residents Offer Eyewitness Accounts of Two Brazen Late-Night OOE Car Thefts
© 2024 The Mainstreeter. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly designed by Theme Junkie.