FOOD & DRINK – Touring Ottawa’s Emerging Wineries is a Delightful Way to Pass an Autumn Day

Jill Wherrett

Dreaming of spending a crisp, sunny autumn day sipping wine after a leisurely drive through the countryside? No need to hop on a plane to the south of France; simply head to one of the dozen wineries within an hour or so of Old Ottawa East. Most offer simple snacks or more extensive lunch menus along with wine tastings and tours, making for an ideal day out.

While not formally classified as a viticultural area under the province’s VQA system, Wine Country Ontario calls the Ottawa area Ontario’s newest “emerging” wine region. You’ll find wines made from traditional vitis vinifera grape varieties like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir as well as cold-hardy hybrids such as Frontenac and Marquette.

To get a taste of what the region has to offer, I visited three wineries (not all in one day!). Note: Current hours are listed below. Check the winery websites before visiting, as opening hours may change as the winter season approaches.

Jabulani Vineyard and Winery

Jabulani, which first opened in 2011, was recently purchased by the Van- Helsdingen family, owners of Calamus Estate Winery in the Niagara region. They offer wines made from grapes grown in the Jabulani vineyards as well those harvested from the Calamus vineyards.

A tasting of any four wines is $10. My sampling included the Blanco Secco (a crisp, dry wine with tropical fruit flavours made from 100% Frontenac Blanc) and the Marquette Cabernet Sauvignon (dark cherry, cassis and chocolate). For a bite to eat, Jabulani’s pizza shack serves wood-fired pizzas on weekends. Charcuterie boards can be ordered in advance and cheese and wine pairings are available on Fridays.

In Jabulani’s pretty outdoor area, well spaced tables look out onto wildflower meadows and vineyards. A wander through the property takes you to a quiet pond, one of several sites where wedding ceremonies are held. A large barn-style building houses the tasting room and event space. Bumping into owner Peter Van-Helsdingen on our visit, he said that they plan to continue the tradition of hosting an annual Christmas open house to raise money for the Richmond Food Bank.

Jabulani Vineyard and Winery, 8005 Jock Trail, Richmond. Open Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm throughout October.

Kin Vineyard and Winery

Visiting Kin on a sunny Saturday afternoon, the parking lot was bustling. However, the lovely setting on the Carp Ridge, surrounded by acres of farmland, and a large outdoor space with various seating areas made for a relaxing outing. And the crowd provided some good people-(and canine)-watching: young women taking selfies amongst the vines, numerous babies and several dogs happily resting in canopied dog beds provided by Kin.

Kin makes three wines from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes from their own vineyards, sourcing other grape varieties, such as Gamay and Cabernet Franc, from the Niagara region. Tastings are $4 for a one ounce sample or $12 for a flight of three wines. I opted for the Carp Ridge Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, Kin’s flagship Ottawa wines, and the Rosé du Fermier, a pale salmon wine with strawberry and citrus flavours made from Niagara Pinot Noir.

Kin’s food menu includes salads, flatbreads and other items. As the tasting and dining area is entirely outdoors (under tents), the venue closes to visitors in mid-fall.

Kin Vineyard and Winery, 2225 Craig’s Side Road, Carp. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 8 pm, until October 13. Reservations are not taken for tastings but are required for private vineyard tours and tastings.

River House Vineyard and Winery

River House, which opened its doors in May 2023, is a new arrival on the scene. Its owners, Colleen and John Fournier, established the winery on what was once the site of a farm owned by John’s great-grandmother. The couple purchased the land in 2016, planting vines the next year.

Turning from cottage country roads into the laneway to River House, a large, elegant barn-like structure appears out of the woods. In the attractive ground-floor tasting room, you can sample a flight of four wines for $12. River House produces a select number of wines, several made from grapes grown on the property, as well as some made from Niagara grapes and Vidal from nearby Scheuermann vineyard. Among those I tried were the Riesling, refreshing with tart lemon and green apple flavours; the Chardonnay, an unoaked style with honey and apple notes; and the Pinot Noir, light bodied, with strawberry, cherry and spice.

I sipped my wine in the sunny courtyard, equipped with fire pits and lawn games. On a summer weekend, you’re likely to hear live music. Snacks, including kettle chips, charcuterie and tacos, can be ordered in the tasting room. River House also has a full restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, open for lunch and dinner throughout the summer and lunch in the fall.

River House Vineyard and Winery, 221 Davern Lane, Maberly. Fall hours for the tasting room (no reservations required) and restaurant (by reservation only) are Thursday to Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm.