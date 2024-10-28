FOOD & DRINK – Tex-Mex eatery, barBURRITO, coming to Corners on Main

Mainstreeter Staff

The “leased” sign on the window of the former location of the Greens and Beans restaurant in Corners on Main on Main Street could just as easily say “alquilado” or “arrendado” because it appears that the community will soon be welcoming a new Mexican eatery. To which we at The Mainstreeter say, Olé!

Leasing agent David Cantor of Cantor Realty has confirmed that negotiations have successfully concluded with franchisees for barBURRITO, a Canadian-owned, Tex-Mex, fast casual restaurant with multiple locations in Ottawa, Kanata, Orleans and Gatineau, to open a new location at 137 Main Street.

Sophia Rikic, real estate manager for barBURRITO Restaurant’s Inc. has told The Mainstreeter that the upcoming location at Corners on Main is expected to open in early Spring 2025. According to Rikic, barBURRITO offers a wide variety of burritos, tacos, bowls, and quesadillas, with a focus on high-quality ingredients and customizable options. She notesthat customers can tailor their meals with a choice of proteins, toppings, and sauces, and that the restaurant caters to diverse dietary preferences including vegetarian, vegan, and glutenfree options.

The franchise owners for the new Corners on Main location are Navdeep Sondh and Mandeep Sondh.

Since its inception in 2005 in Toronto, barBURRITO has grown to over 330 stores in Canada, making it the country’s largest and fastest growing Mexican food franchise, according to its website.

In 2020, the company expanded to the United States under the brand BURRITOBAR and has opened or entered into franchise agreements for more than 800 locations throughout the U.S..