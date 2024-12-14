Old Ottawa Eats: Here’s The Skinny On The Most Popular Meal Kits.

Quinn Abugov

Choosing the right meal kit service can be as tough as selecting between dessert options – several are tempting, but you can only have one. My partner and I recently tested three popular meal kits – Hello Fresh, Chef’s Plate, and GoodFood – and rated them based on food variety, pricing, packaging, and overall experience. Here’s how each stacked up.

Hello Fresh – Best for Ease and Quality

First up was Hello Fresh, which quickly won us over. We tried the Chicken Fajita Flatbreads, which were both easy to prepare and super tasty. The standout feature was the packaging – each meal’s ingredients arrived in individual compostable bags with minimum plastic, meaning we didn’t waste time hunting for missing spices or ingredients.

The recipe instructions were clear, with helpful step-by-step photos. In under 30 minutes, we felt like seasoned chefs. Hello Fresh is perfect for anyone looking for convenience and quality without the stress. It’s like a cheat code for weeknight dinners, offering great variety and easy prep.

Hello Fresh offers around 20 meal options per week, with approximately a third of them being vegetarian. They also have vegan options available. For flexibility, you can pause your subscription or cancel anytime, which is great if you want to take a break. Plus, Hello Fresh often offers coupons for up to 40% off your first few boxes. We ordered the 4-meal package, which came out to $104 after tax.

GoodFood – Most Creative Dishes

Next, we tested GoodFood, a Canadian-owned service known for its more adventurous meals. We tried their General Tao Chicken Thighs, and the bold, zesty flavors were definitely a standout. GoodFood excels in creativity, offering international and fusion dishes that you won’t find in many other kits.

However, GoodFood comes at a premium. It was the most expensive of the three, costing $112 for the 4-meal package. Like the other services, GoodFood offers around 20 meals a week, including a mix of vegetarian and vegan options. They also allow you to pause or cancel your subscription whenever you need, plus you can grab coupons for up to 40% off on your first boxes.

Chef’s Plate – Best for Budget- Friendly Meals

Lastly, we tested Chef’s Plate, the most budget-friendly option. We made BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwiches, a simple and comforting meal. While tasty, the recipes were a bit more basic than the others. Chef’s Plate is like that friend who always brings the same dish to every potluck – solid, dependable, and never a bad choice, but you’ve pretty much seen it all before. It’s comfort food with a predictable twist, no surprises, just a safe bet.

Chef’s Plate also offers about 20 meal choices per week, with vegetarian and vegan options included. It’s the most affordable option of the three, coming to $96 after tax for the 4-meal package. Like the others, you can cancel or pause your subscription anytime, and they also offer discounts of up to 40% on your first boxes.

Other Options to Consider

If you’re exploring other services, there are a few more Canadian options to check out. CookIt offers a variety of locally sourced, high-quality meals with many vegetarian and vegan options. FreshPrep is known for its fast delivery and environmentally friendly packaging. Factor and Noom are both American companies that cater to those seeking healthier meal options. Factor is a popular choice for individuals looking for calorieconscious and health-focused meals who have limited time for prep, while Noom specializes in providing balanced, nutritious meals designed to support weight loss and overall well-being

Final Rankings

After testing all three, here’s how we ranked them:

1. Hello Fresh – Best overall for ease, variety, and quality.

2. GoodFood – Most creative and flavourful, but at a higher price.

3. Chef’s Plate – Budget-friendly and family-friendly, but less exciting in terms of variety.

Choosing a meal kit service is a bit like picking a pizza topping – there are classics, bold choices, and budgetfriendly options. Whether you’re looking for convenience, creativity, or affordability, there’s a service that suits your taste. Each of these services offers around 20 meal options a week, with plenty of choices for vegetarians and vegans, and the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime. Plus, with deals up to 40% off, it’s an easy way to try them out without committing long-term. Just be warned: after trying these, you might start thinking cooking is your new hobby or you could always opt for pizza. No judgment here!