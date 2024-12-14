Old Ottawa Eats: Ottawa’s Cooking Schools Offer Classes and Programs For All Tastes and Budgets

Jill Wherrett

If you’re looking to perfect your pastry or spice up your sauces, Ottawa has a cooking course for nearly every taste and budget. From single classes to full-time programs, there are options for beginners in the kitchen, those keen to expand their repertoire and budding chefs set to embark on a culinary career. Many schools offer gift certificates, a great option for holiday gift giving. Here’s a round-up of just some of what can be found in our city.



Classes and short programs

Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa, the only North American location of the famed school, offers a variety of short courses, from three hour workshops to multiday courses. Prices range from $249 for a three hour class to $549 for an eight hour workshop. Some recent examples include “Traditional French Sauces” and “Fundamentals of Patisserie & Boulangerie.” Several years ago, I took a French macarons course, getting insight into preparation techniques and tips as we baked the cookies under the watchful eye of a Cordon Bleu chef. I was happy to take home a container of pretty good macarons along with my own Cordon Bleu tuque. (cordonbleu.edu/Ottawa, 453 Laurier Avenue East)

Urban Element, Some readers may recall the excellent classes at their old location at the former firehall on Parkdale Avenue. Now, Urban Element presents a small selection of seasonal classes and workshops at Corner Peach Kitchen at 802 Somerset Street West. Upcoming sessions include “Flavours of South India” and “Festive Moroccan.” A two and a half hour class, which includes a three course meal with wine, costs $150. (theurbanelement.ca)

C’est Bon, in the Byward Market has been operating a cooking school since 2009. It offers single-session classes in cuisine and pastry, “Cuisines de Monde” courses featuring the dishes of various countries, and other classes focussing on fundamentals such as knife skills and sauces. Multi-session programs are also available, for example, a six week “Learn to Cook” series, as are classes aimed at couples or teens (including teen spring break and summer camps). A three hour class is priced at $130. (cestbonottawa.ca, 200 Dalhousie Street)

Pelican Seafood Market and Grill, launched “School of Fish” in 2019 and now offers two or three classes per month from late September to May, led by Chef Ben Baird and fishmonger Nathan Rogers.

Chef Baird says that the popular classes always sell out within four hours of tickets going on sale. Regular offerings include “Fishy Fundamentals” and “Shellfish Shellebration”, and Chef Baird has more ideas brewing. “I have a whole list I’d love to do…I dream of a lobster class in the spring,” he told me. Classes are held in Pelican’s prep kitchen, close to the hubbub of the restaurant, creating a lively atmosphere. “We’re always looking to expand the space and make it better,” said Baird.

I spent a fun evening at the “Raw Bar Deluxe” class, learning how to shuck oysters and prepare ceviche, tuna tataki, scallops crudo and salmon tartare, using Japanese knives provided by Knifewear. During the easy-going, well-paced class, participants sipped on wine (after the oyster shucking was over) while taking tips from Baird and learning about fish from Rogers. I left stuffed to the gills with seafood and with my own oyster shucker to take home, along with the recipes. Classes, which last about two hours, cost $169 (price may vary). (pelicanseafood.ca/school-of-fish, 1500 Bank Street).

Pot and Pantry , on Elgin Street brings in local experts to offer two hour cooking and baking classes in the evening after the shop has closed. Recent examples include knife skills, pasta making, and holiday baking, with prices of $105 – $120. (potandpantry.ca, 254 Elgin Street)

Several locations in Ottawa specialize in national cuisines. Ottawa Chinese Cooking Studio (chinesecookingstudio.com, 211 Black Sage Crescent) offers hands-on weekly evening group classes in Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Indian, Korean and Vietnamese cuisine, with prices from $99 to $149. The Cultural Kitchen (theculturalkitchen.com, 1936 Ranchwood Way) provides on-demand private and small group workshops in Mexican cooking, as well as some other cuisines. Prices range from $110 – $300 depending on the size of the group.

The Korean Cultural Centre (theculturalkitchen.com) offers virtual and inperson “K-Food” classes, such as Kimchi Fried Rice & Bulgogi. Classes are free for online participants and have a minimal ingredient cost for in person attendees.

Another source for cooking classes, often at more budget-friendly prices, are City of Ottawa recreation and community centres, as well as school boards and community health centres; check their websites for what’s available. For instance, recent City of Ottawa classes include “A Taste of Morocco” at the Shenkman Arts Centre and “Gingerbread House Building” for kids at the Sandy Hill Community Centre.



Full-time programs

For those with more ambitious culinary aspirations, several schools deliver full-time professional programs.

Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa offers the Grand Diplôme, a rigorous (and pricey, at $63,650) nine month program that includes basic, intermediate and superior courses in both Cuisine and Pastry.

Students can opt for just the Cuisine or Pastry streams, completing three levels to obtain Cuisine or Pastry diplomas. Full-time programs include a three-month Boulangerie program, focussed on classic French bread baking techniques, and three-month diploma in Plant-Based Culinary Arts.

Algonquin College has a one-year Baking and Pastry Arts program, providing a foundation in baking and pastry arts as well as shop management. Its one-year Culinary Skills program teaches essential food preparation techniques, along with nutrition, menu planning and other skills needed for professional cooks. Both programs result in an Ontario college certificate. (Tuition and other fees are approximately $5800 for Baking and Pastry Arts and $6300 for Culinary Skills.)

Collège La Cité For those seeking instruction in French, La Cité delivers a one-year diplômé du programme d’Arts culinaires at its main campus in Ottawa. It teaches the basics of French and contemporary cuisine, leading to an Ontario college certificate. Tuition and other fees are approximately $5000. (collegelacite.ca/programmes/41483).