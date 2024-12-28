ART BEAT – TIM HUNT’S MAIN STREET SKETCHES

Tim Hunt explores his community

outfitted with a small sketchbook,

pen, and watercolour kit. In our

regular feature, he shares the pages

from his sketchbook and tells the

stories behind his work.

Tim Hunt: The Le Marquis apartment tower anchors the corner of Main Street and Lees Avenue like an upright cinder block. An oddball in the community, it dwarfs its closest neighbours: the Victorian home of Love Your Skin Lounge next door, Dixie Dairy, and the Latvian church across the street.

Built in the 1970s, the spartan concrete bunker reigned supreme, until recently, as Main Street’s tallest building. The empty shops on the main floor serve as an impromptu rain shelter for Immaculata students waiting to catch the bus.

An example of Brutalist architecture, 95 Main Street is unapologetically plain with bare, unadorned concrete asserting function over fashion. Another notch on Old Ottawa East’s timeline, where distinct contrasts make for unique drawing subjects.