City’s new Official Plan looks to mimic the success of development in Old Ottawa East



Click here for the PDF version of the October 2020 edition

Mainstreeter Story on OOE Neighbourhoods:

The Mainstreeter is researching a possible story on the neighbourhoods that constitute Old Ottawa East, their boundaries and characteristics, and what they mean to their residents.

There are the "original" neighbourhoods of Archville and Spenceville but what others exist? Is Brantwood Park a distinct neighbourhood or is it a part of a larger Rideau Gardens? And is there a name for the neighbourhood on the other side of Main? And if not, what might be a good name?

What about the neighbourhood west of Main and between the Rideau River and Riverdale? And is there a name for the triangular neighbourhood just north of the Queensway? And what would be a good name for the neighbourhood with the Lees apartment towers and the University of Ottawa Lees campus : Lees Station?

And over the last few decades new neighbourhoods have been created. King's Landing, Greenfield Village, Corners on Main, and, now, Greystone Village. What is the character of these neighbourhoods?

Although we all live in Old Ottawa East, our day-to-day lives are tied to specific neighbourhoods so the article will try to flesh out just what these are.

Please contact John Dance (john.dance.ottawa@gmail.com) with your neighbourhood thoughts.

Message from the editor