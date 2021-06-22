Demolition Derby! Old Ottawa East chapel, historic church and local residences all fall to the wreckers

By Mainstreeter Staff

April and May proved to be a tough couple of months for bricks and stones and mortar in Old Ottawa East.

Of late, it seemed that wherever you turned, there was a wrecker’s crane silhouetted against the skyline, crunching its jaws into community landmarks, leaving nothing but dust clouds and mountains of rubble where once stood historic churches and chapels or residential dwellings.

Old Ottawa East residents wishing to remember “what was” took photos aplenty, many of which were sent to The Mainstreeter. Toddlers, with their parents in tow, watched spellbound as the “digger trucks” did their methodical work, felling the Deschâtelets Chapel wing and the Holy Trinity Church, among other familiar community sites.

by