ART BEAT- The Old Ottawa East Art Tour Just Keeps On Growing

Tannis Browning-Shelp

Imagine a lovely Saturday morning in early September…you enjoy your morning coffee; you pop over to the Main Farmers’ Market for some local produce and other treats, and you walk home through the streets of Old Ottawa East (OOE) only to discover a different outdoor art gallery at almost every turn!

Well, this flight of fancy can be your reality from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 10. This is when OOE’s talented artists and photographers will “hit the streets” to display and sell their artwork in the front yards and driveways of their residences and other homes throughout the community. With the backing of presenting sponsor, The Mainstreeter, and other sponsoring local businesses, this year’s Art Tour has added many new exhibitors, including both visual artists and photographers.

One of three founding exhibitors, Steve Fick, will participate again this year. “I love the informality of this event…the chance to meet people, see old friends and students, and have really interesting conversations,” Fick says. “It re-inspires me as an artist, and it is a really great way to enrich the vitality of our community.”

The Mainstreeter views the OOE Art Tour – which has now been named “A Walk of Art” – as a rewarding community event that is beginning to be regarded by locals as a neighbourhood tradition. “It’s amazing how many people in the community told us they enjoyed the Art Tour last year,” stated Lorne Abugov, Editor of The Mainstreeter. “Many of them have been asking when this year’s event will take place. And the growth we’ve seen in the number of local artists living and working in our community who want to get involved and exhibit their work as part of the Art Tour has been incredible. As a community newspaper that supports the arts in all its forms, we couldn’t be happier to present and sponsor the Art Tour again this year.”

Besides the growth in the number of participating artists, A Walk of Art will cover a larger footprint of homes exhibiting within the community this year. First-time exhibitors such as Susan Bahen on Riverdale Avenue and Louise Rachlis on Graham Avenue stretch the north-south boundaries of this year’s outdoor art tour. In addition, to accommodate the expanded line-up of presenters, multiple artists will exhibit at neighbouring homes on Mason Terrace, Bower Street, Echo Drive, Belgrave Road and Drummond Street. [See the map printed on this page for details and watch for event posters on the day of the tour.]

“It may have been partly because of our many COVID lockdowns, but I overheard so many Art Tour visitors last year thanking our participating artists with boundless enthusiasm for providing such a rich cultural experience for their families,” said Tanis Browning-Shelp, Arts Editor for The Mainstreeter. “I saw people out on their bikes and scooters, kids coming from soccer practices, entire families out strolling…and almost everyone spoke up to express their heartfelt thanks for the opportunity to walk amongst such lovely artworks and speak with local artists.”

In addition to The Mainstreeter, which is the presenting sponsor, local community businesses have generously stepped up to provide financial support for A Walk of Art, including Ottawa Physiotherapy & Sports Clinics, RE/MAX Absolute Realty Inc. (Realtor: Michele Parent), Watson’s Pharmacy & Compounding Centre, Merriam Print and Montgomery Scotch Lounge.

The rain date for the event will be September 11. Please see the electronic version of this issue of The Mainstreeter at mainstreeter.ca to explore some of the participating artists’ websites or Instagram posts.