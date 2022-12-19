Reverend Victoria Scott – New Priest Announced at Ascension Church

Mary Crawford
The Church of the Ascension has announced that Reverend Victoria Scott is the new priest of the Echo Drive Anglican church. Her appointment as the spiritual head of Ascension took effect in August 2022.
Most recently, Reverend Scott served as Incumbent of St. Luke’s Anglican Church on Somerset Street from 2018-2022. During her time at St. Luke’s, parish presence increased in the neighbourhood. In addition to traditional Anglican worship Sunday morning, St. Luke’s also served as a “Spiritual Hub” for arts, music, and poetry events while under Reverend Scott’s stewardship.
She has been described as a gifted pastor, priest, and teacher. Parishioners advise that Reverend Scott will bring much intelligence, sensitivity, and creativity to the ministry at Ascension.
The church has scheduled a full slate of Advent and Christmas services, as follows, at which worshipers are invited to meet Reverend Scott in person:
• Sundays at 10am, Holy Eucharist with Sunday School.
• Wednesdays at 7pm on Zoom, “Pausing for Prayer in Advent.”
• Sunday December 11 at 3pm, “Words and Music” (45 minutes of readings, music and silence for reflection).
• Sunday, December 18 at 5pm, “Blue Christmas” (for those who find Christmas difficult).
• Wednesday, December 21, 5-7pm, Winter Solstice Labyrinth Walk.
• Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24: 4pm Children’s Service, 7:30pm Carol Singing, 8pm Eucharist.
• Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25 at 10am, Holy Eucharist
For more information about Ascension and their services contact victoria@churchoftheascension.ca for the Zoom link and check the website at https://churchoftheascension.ca.