At 170 Lees Avene – There’s Much to Like At The Upgraded High-Rise Landmark

Old Ottawa East is a neighbourhood blessed with many iconic local landmarks – the Flora Footbridge, the stone gates at Main and Beckwith and The Green Door restaurant – to name a few.
And in a neighbourhood characterized by low- and mediumrise buildings, one could argue that the cluster of high-rise towers on the eastern edge of Lees Avenue certainly qualifies in that same local landmark category.
Not only does the complex act as a pseudo skyline for the area, but the cluster of towers is also home to more than 1/3rd of the total population of Old Ottawa East and hosts a vibrant set of small businesses frequented by residents and visitors to the area.
One building in the cluster – 170 Lees Avenue – located on the doorstep of Springhurst Park and housing nearly 3000 residents in its apartment units, is rich with history that has left an indelible mark on Old Ottawa East for the past 52 years. The high-rise was constructed in 1971, and from the get-go was very popular with students attending the neighbouring University of Ottawa and Algonquin College satellite campus, in addition to new Canadians looking for a central location in the city. Nowadays, the LRT line stops literally across the street from the building, making the location ideal for those relying on convenient public transport.
The building has been owned by German company, Hama Investments Limited, since 1971, as one of their two Ottawa properties. Hama has invested heavily in the building in recent years, installing new elevators and windows, brightening up the lobby and common spaces and re-painting units. Each unit has also been recently renovated and equipped with modern amenities and comforts adding to the allure of the building for potential renters. The building also houses two businesses; The Giant Panda, which serves Chinese food, and Cosmo Mart Medina Fried Chicken, which doubles as a convenience store and a destination for halal chicken.
170 Lees Avenue boasts features that make it unique in the context of the modern-day rental landscape. For one, Building Manager Carolyn Cloutier touts the availability of three-bedroom apartments as a unique aspect. “We have bachelor, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The three-bedrooms have two full bathrooms, so they are very popular with families,” says Cloutier. Three bedroom apartments have become increasingly rare in today’s rental market as most developers try to maximize the overall number of units by focusing on bachelor, one- and two- bedroom apartments.
“Our tenants tend to stay for between two to four years on average, but most will stay the full four years. They like the fact it’s all inclusive –meaning we include hydro, heat and water with our rent,” proclaims Cloutier, who is very proud of the steps management has taken to improve the reputation of the building.
In terms of being good citizens in the community, the management team of Cloutier and Doug MacLean was engaged at 170 Lees in July 2017, and since then, they have taken numerous steps to help beautify the neighbourhood. For one, Cloutier is quick to mention that the notorious dumpster that caused issues in the past is gone for good. “It is completely gone and will never return,” says Cloutier effusively. The building boasts a Community Garden that is expanding so quickly Cloutier jokes they’re running out of space. “It’s wonderful. So many residents have been planting flowers and vegetables in the garden.”
Speaking of flowers, by all accounts, the updates to 170 Lees Avenue have the place smelling like roses.