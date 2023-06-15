Hnatyshyn Foundation Fundraiser Concert to Provide a Lifeline to Beleaguered Ukrainian Performing Artists

Marianne Brown
More than 1,373 cultural institutions have been destroyed or damaged in Ukraine since the war with Russia began, including museums, philharmonics, and art schools according to Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Culture Galyna Grygorenko.
Yuliya Kovaliv, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada has noted, “Ukrainian culture and historical heritage are among the targets of Russia’s brutal invasion. Destroyed museums, libraries and historical heritage are among the attempts to erase Ukrainian cultural identity.”
An arts organization in Ottawa is raising funds to help. The Hnatyshyn Foundation, just across Pretoria Bridge, was established 20 years ago by former Governor General, the late Right Honourable Ramon John Hnatyshyn. Since its inception, the Foundation has supported Canadian artists through over $4 Million in grants, awards, and residencies. Recently, it established a fund of $200K for Ukrainian and Ukrainian-Canadian performing artists: ten awards of $10K were given to Ukrainians and ten to Canadians of Ukrainian heritage across Canada.
On June 25th The Hnatyshyn Foundation is hosting a concert. All funds raised will help restore or rebuild an arts facility in Ukraine.
“There is one submission from Ukraine, a violinist who is playing the violin in ruins, in front of a school that has been demolished by the war. You can’t help but be affected by something like that. He’s one of our recipients (…) and we think he’s quite outstanding,” said Gerda Hnatyshyn, CC, President of the Foundation. “In the darkest of times, art can be uplifting. And I see that in the results of our work.”
Borys Ostapienko, of Toronto, will perform an original piece on the bandura, a traditional Ukrainian instrument. “With this grant, we’re preserving history, heritage, culture,” said Ostapienko. “We don’t know how many of these instruments we’re going to save. You need to have the arts.”
Nine award-winners from Canada, one juror – Anya Nesvitaylo, first soloist for Les Grands Ballets in Montreal – and, if all goes well with visas, an EDM band from Kyiv, will perform. Afterwards, guests will be invited for a reception and silent auction, featuring items gifted by artists such as acclaimed photographer Edward Burtynsky and by several local businesses and organizations: the National Gallery of Canada, the Ottawa Art Gallery, the Ottawa Jazz Festival, Chef’s Paradise, Gray Line Ottawa, Jacobson’s, and Black Tartan Kitchen, to name a few! Folks who can’t attend but would like to contribute are encouraged to donate or gift a ticket to a Ukrainian newcomer living in Ottawa.
Marianne Brown is the Interim Director of The Hnatyshyn Foundation and a proud resident of Old Ottawa East. She can be reached at (613) 233-0108 or director@rjhf.com