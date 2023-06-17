Tartelette Bakery & Café comes to OOE!! A ‘Dream Come True’ for OOE’s Very Own Cordon Bleu Cakes and Pastry Chef Sanaz Homa

Audrey Pridham
This summer, Old Ottawa East will be graced with the opening of Tartelette Bakery & Café, featuring artisan pastries and tarts created by Sanaz Homa, a decorated graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa Culinary Arts Institute (Le Cordon Bleu). Originally from Montreal, Homa moved to Ottawa to study at Le Cordon Bleu and is now poised to open her first bakery location here in Ottawa within The Shops at Millieu in Greystone Village.
Homa started off as a software engineer and web designer but knew that she had a passion for the culinary arts after baking cakes at home and realizing that it was her “hidden talent.” Before attending Le Cordon Bleu, she had been baking for about eight years and took cookie and cake decorating courses.
However, her main inspiration behind baking comes from her family. She explained that her father was a restaurant owner, and her grandfather was a pastry chef of note. Indeed, according to Homa, her grandfather’s own bakery was the most famous one in his city and province.
“I wanted to keep my grandfather’s legacy alive,” said the third-generation chef.
Homa eventually attended Le Cordon Bleu as she wanted to study French baking skills and techniques. e graduated two years ago as an Outstanding Student. Her experience at the coveted French cooking school allowed her to work with many experienced chefs, and some of the key skills she learned included the importance of teamwork and using high-quality ingredients, lessons she still takes to heart today with her business.
After graduating, Homa was dedicated to making her dreams come to life by opening her first business. She said that owning a bakery was a long-time dream of hers as a student, and she is eager to share her creations with others here in Old Ottawa East.
“I’m so excited about opening our bakery and café soon. I think it’s my dream come true,” she said. “It’s such a lovely neighbourhood, and I believe it’s quickly become [one of] Ottawa’s most iconic communities to live and work in.” She also explained that Old Ottawa East’s location was ideal as there are currently no other bakeries open in the area. So far, she has received messages online from people in the community saying that they are excited to have her here.
Homa’s artistic desserts and presentation skills stem from having an artistic family growing up. As a youngster, she liked to paint, and from that base of artistry, she has developed a strong understanding of colour and of decorating with proper composition. Her artistic sense of cooking is one of the reasons why she loves baking tarts the most, and that’s how the Tartelette came to be named.
She also explained that her love of tarts is heightened by the fact that you can make a whole variety of them and, so far, she has 11 flavours for her customers to choose from. “It’s such a piece of art, it’s not just a tart. It’s made from different types of filling,” Homa said.
While tarts are Homa’s specialty, and she is eager to showcase them, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a large selection of other baked goods to choose from on the menu. Tartelette will also serve cheesecakes, croissants, artisan breads, coffee beans roasted from Montreal, and organic teas. She said that her hometown has some of the best baked goods and coffee roasters, and she wants to bring some of the tastes of Montreal to her own bakery here in Ottawa.
Tartelette was designed by Matt Edwards of Ottawa’s Felt Spaces Design, who worked with Homa to refine and shape her vision for the bakery. At the core of Felt Spaces Design’s approach is a focus on atmosphere and what Edwards calls ‘spatial storytelling’. Tartelette’s story is revealed through its culinary offerings, which reflect Homa’s training as a French baker, but also her Middle Eastern heritage.
“I tried to find a balance in the design that fit with my client’s story. It is a smaller space and there was a lot that needed to fit into a limited footprint. My goal was to create a space that felt intimate, rather than small.
“In terms of Middle Eastern references, the most obvious is the large wall mural which is a reproduction of a woman’s portrait painted on Persian tapestry. There’s also a unique geometric pattern that we worked together to create specifically for Tartelette, which is a nod to the prevalence of geometric patterns in Middle Eastern architecture.”
Tartelette is expected to open in early June, and Homa is looking forward to flaunting her pastry skills from Le Cordon Bleu’s kitchen to her own here in Ottawa. Her divine creations have already been featured on the bakery`s Instagram page @tartelette_bakerycafe, Facebook page Tartelette Bakery & Cafe, and Webpage tartelette.ca
“It’s such a challenging journey,” she said about opening her new business. “But it’s all worth it.”