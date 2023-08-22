For Carlo, working hard was never a grind – Serving Old Ottawa East Customers for 57 years!

It’s nose to the grindstone for Carlo, now 83 years-of-age, as he continues to sharpen the garden tools and lawnmower blades of OOE
Peter Croal
Sometimes there are sounds we hear that can immediately take on back to another time when technology and rushing around was not a prevalent as today. There is one such sound that distinctive and has been heard in Old Ottawa East (OOE) every summer for countless years.
“DING DING…DING DING”
Children who hear this sound often get excited thinking it is an ice cream truck. But no, that sound, as it get louder and louder, is the unmistakable clue that Carlo’s blue tool sharpening truck is slowly making its way to your street.
One may have to make a quick decision about whether to flag Carlo down. Maybe all your tools are sharp, or perhaps you sharpen them yourselves. Regardless, inviting Carlo to stop in front your home will become a treasured memory.
And so it was this summer that I waved to Carlo to stop his truck at our home to sharpen some garden tools. Our conversation proved to be fascinating. Carlo has been coming to OOE for 57 years. He is 83 year-of-age now and he has some mobility issues, but as he said to me: “What are you going to do? A man has to work”. He is trouble by so many young people not taking up the trades, and he fears that he is the last of the generation of Italian tool sharpeners.
Carlo’s wife died six years ago. But he still come to Ottawa each summer to work. “Why not?” he said. “The people in Old Ottawa East are kind and I like to talk to them”.
While Carlo sharpened and oiled our tools with a well practiced hand. I scan the insides of this van. It proved to be a cultural museum on wheels. Ancient, well-worn tools, humorous signs, old plush toys hanging from the ceiling, burnished wood from years of use and not a piece of modern technology in sight.
His is a business that runs on direct eye contact, case and a handshake. When I gave him the tools to sharpen, I apologized and said that I only $20. He smiled, shrugged his shoulders and said “What are you going to do? Give me the tools, I’ll do it anyway. No problem” By this time, my wife Judith found another $20, and I gave it to him. With a smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a firm handshake he said: “Grazie!”
Carlo, and those like him, represent a generation of people who know the value of hard work and getting on with it. Carlo’s truck harden back to a time when life was simpler, and more time was spent on interaction rather then the transaction. Carlo has grit and character, that is without question.
So when you next hear the familiar “DING DING…DING DING” coming up your OOE street, take time to talk to Carlo. You will not be disappointed, and you’ll help to keep Carlo and his unique business trade going for a while longer.
As he pulled away, I ask him if he will be back again soon. “I don’t know. My back has had three operations. Anyway what are you going to do?” Indeed Carlo Thank you and good luck.