The Gardens of Old Ottawa East- A Feast For The Eyes, The Nose and The Soul

Lori Gandy
Residents of Old Ottawa East (OOE) love their gardens. A stroll though our community is a feast for the eyes. And the nose. And the soul. With the cooler August days and evenings upon us, take a stroll around your neighbourhood and enjoy the beauty these gardens, and others along the way, offer to the passerby.
Garden on a hill on Mutchmor Road – Motivated by a desire to replace an unsightly grassy slope, Mike and Gleny have curated a gorgeous and continuous display of blooms and textures greens in their garden, a labour of love they’ve enjoyed over the past 10 years. The 1.5-metre elevation inspired the use of rocks and stones (garden art in themselves) to enhance the display of perennial bushes and annuals. Stones also help to minimize soil erosion. And the butterflies and bees flock to the garden all season long, making it a perfect pollinator garden.
Cool blue on Beckwith – On the corner of Marlowe at Beckwith is a lush floral display in assorted hues of blue and purple. Spires of purple liatris complement blue phlox blooms, beautifully offset by white hydrangea bushes and false dragon heads. Pots and planter brimming with torenia and million bells complete the lovely picture. Wendy has indulged her love of blue in her choice of plants for her garden, creating a cool oasis that rewards stopping by for a look.
Blooms on a balcony at The Corners on Main – If you walk down des Oblats Avenue, towards Main Street, and look up to the 4th floor of The Corners on Main condominium building, your eye will be drawn to a sprightly display of yellow and blue pant post and orange furniture. This delightful show is passion of Linda, who brought her love of gardening with her when she moved to the Corners in 2019. Just visible at the back is a small container garden filled with vegetables and herbs. Linda is also one of the team of three green thumbs responsible for the beautiful planters at the entrance to the building on Springhurst Avenue.
Hostas on Hazel…and much more – Wander down Hazel toward the Canal and you will find Hilde’s garden. The eye-catching centerpiece – a miniature crabapple – is just the beginning of the feast for the eyes. The garden is resplendent with its gorgeous collection of green and variegated hostas, along with an assortment of astilbes and painted ferns and many other plants she brought from her former garden. Shaded by two huge lilac trees on the side, the meticulous care is obvious. The effect – stunning.
Lush greens on Springhurst – Against a backdrop of cool grey stone, Fran and Sue have created a garden of luscious green and variegated foliage, accent with pops of yellow and blue from the hostas and lilies scattered throughout. The striking purple sand cherries are resplendent in contrast. Look closely and you will sea a few choice pieces of garden art that are sure to put a smile on your face.
Pretty in Pink on Lees Avenue – At the corner of Rosemere and Lees Avenue, Carol and Andris have created a bright display in shades of pink, including eye-popping geraniums and phlox, along with rose and clematis trailing up the banister to their side porch. The various greens surrounding this riot of pink act as a rich backdrop of these vibrant blooms. And…off t the side, a quiet, lovely seating area they enjoy throughout the season.