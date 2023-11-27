Flora Footbridge City Agree to Clear Stairs on the Bridge this Winter.

Published by on November 27, 2023 | Comments Off
The majestic span of the Flora Footbridge has brought dramatic new design to the infrastructure of Old Ottawa East.

We have good news about the stairs on the Flora Footbridge. After years of discussion, city staff have agreed with us to clear the stairs on the bridge this winter, giving pedestrians improved access to the bridge over the canal. This is a pilot project this winter, and staff will also be clearing stairs on the Corktown Footbridge in Centretown. We are very happy about this. Maintaining stairs and keeping access to public spaces is what a winter city like Ottawa should be doing. This is one of those seemingly small measures that will make many people’s lives this winter easier.

Source:shawnmenard.ca

Filed in: Front Page

You might like:

Flora Footbridge City Agree to Clear Stairs on the Bridge this Winter. Flora Footbridge City Agree to Clear Stairs on the Bridge this Winter.
Lansdowne 2.0: City Council Poised to Transform Urban Park into High-Rise Development with a Shopping Mall Lansdowne 2.0: City Council Poised to Transform Urban Park into High-Rise Development with a Shopping Mall
ART BEAT – A Walk of Art 2023: Our ‘Baby’ Has Grown Up! ART BEAT – A Walk of Art 2023: Our ‘Baby’ Has Grown Up!
Queen Elizabeth Drive Traffic Closure – Mayor Prefers to Shut Down Colonel By Drive Queen Elizabeth Drive Traffic Closure – Mayor Prefers to Shut Down Colonel By Drive
© 2023 The Mainstreeter. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly designed by Theme Junkie.