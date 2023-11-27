Flora Footbridge City Agree to Clear Stairs on the Bridge this Winter.

We have good news about the stairs on the Flora Footbridge. After years of discussion, city staff have agreed with us to clear the stairs on the bridge this winter, giving pedestrians improved access to the bridge over the canal. This is a pilot project this winter, and staff will also be clearing stairs on the Corktown Footbridge in Centretown. We are very happy about this. Maintaining stairs and keeping access to public spaces is what a winter city like Ottawa should be doing. This is one of those seemingly small measures that will make many people’s lives this winter easier.

Source:shawnmenard.ca