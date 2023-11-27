Grand Allée Park Update

Published by on November 27, 2023 | Comments Off
The original schematic of the Grand Allée Park included 1. primary gateway, 2. market stalls and benches, 3. pedestrian nodes, 4. commercial walkways, 5. existing tree protection zones, 6. pedestrian priority crossing, and 10. Grand Allee walkway. Image by Reginal Group

The original schematic of the Grand Allée Park included 1. primary gateway, 2. market stalls and benches, 3. pedestrian nodes, 4. commercial walkways, 5. existing tree protection zones, 6. pedestrian priority crossing, and 10. Grand Allee walkway. Image by Reginal Group

We are hopeful that Grande Allée Park in Old Ottawa East will open to the public in spring. There are some tasks still to be completed—including the installation of lighting and hydro service, heritage entrance feature installation, site furnishings and softscape landscaping work—and this work is dependent on weather and site conditions.

There was also an error in the wording on the sign, so it had to be removed. It will be re-installed, with correct wording, as part of the remaining work.

Source:shawnmenard.ca

Filed in: Front Page

You might like:

Rideau Canal Cultural Landscape Study Rideau Canal Cultural Landscape Study
Drummond and Echo Accessible Curb Cut Drummond and Echo Accessible Curb Cut
Grand Allée Park Update Grand Allée Park Update
OC Transpo Bus Route Review…Goodbye #5 bus OC Transpo Bus Route Review…Goodbye #5 bus
© 2023 The Mainstreeter. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly designed by Theme Junkie.