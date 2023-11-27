Grand Allée Park Update

We are hopeful that Grande Allée Park in Old Ottawa East will open to the public in spring. There are some tasks still to be completed—including the installation of lighting and hydro service, heritage entrance feature installation, site furnishings and softscape landscaping work—and this work is dependent on weather and site conditions.

There was also an error in the wording on the sign, so it had to be removed. It will be re-installed, with correct wording, as part of the remaining work.

Source:shawnmenard.ca