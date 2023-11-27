There is no question that the Rideau Canal is one of the most iconic symbols of our city. There is also no question that it is a source of recreation, transportation, history and more for both residents and visitors. So, how can the caretakers of both the canal and the land that surrounds it ensure that the Rideau Canal continues to be a valuable resource for generations to come? That’s the question being asked by the City of Ottawa, the National Capital Commission and Parks Canada through the Rideau Canal Cultural Landscape Study.

The National Capital Commission (NCC), Parks Canada and the City of Ottawa have engaged Matrix Heritage to produce a cultural landscape study of the northern section of the Ottawa corridor of the Rideau Canal, from the Ottawa Locks through to Hog’s Back Locks, that outlines its heritage values and character-defining elements.

For more information or to complete the survey, visit engage.ottawa.ca/rideaucanal

