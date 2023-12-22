Local Residents Rally to Remember Those Who Served in Defence of Canada, Peace and Democracy

Jocelyne Caloz and John Dance
Community association pledges future support for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Old Ottawa East
The community once again rallied to organize an informal but solemn Remembrance ceremony at the Brantwood Gates on the Sunday before the November 11 National Remembrance Day ceremony, held annually at the National War Memorial. Residents of all ages surrounded the Gates and paid tribute to those who have served in defence of Canadians’ freedom and democracy.
“The end of First World War hostilities occurred one hundred and five years ago at 11 a.m., on November 11, 1918,” noted Avra Gibbs Lamey in her opening remarks. “This date, originally known as Armistice Day, now serves as an opportunity to recall all those men and women who have died in the defence of our nation and our freedoms. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the start of the Italian campaign during the Second World War, 75 years of UN Peacekeeping, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, and the 30th anniversary of the Battle of the Medak Pocket.”
“By remembering their service and their sacrifice, we recognize the tradition of freedom these women and men fought to preserve,” she said. “They believed their actions would make a difference for the future, and it is up to us, starting in our communities, to ensure that this dream of peace is realized. Today and on Remembrance Day, we acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served our country and acknowledge our responsibility to work for the peace they fought hard to achieve.”
Up until 2022, the annual local tradition had been superbly run by the Strathcona Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion., After its dissolution, though, no other branch was able to carry on. So local residents, led by Old Ottawa East resident Jessica Brandon-Jepp, stepped into the breech and recruited a diverse group of neighbours who wanted to ensure the many Canadians who have served the country were honoured.
Brandon-Jepp repeated the effort this year and the Old Ottawa East Community Association (OOECA) has committed to support the event in the future. Key to the success of the event were the efforts of Katherine Winters, Wanda Riddell and Robin Brown, three Legion members with longstanding links to Old Ottawa East. They prepared the Gates for the wreaths and laid one during the ceremony.
Other wreaths were laid by Councillor Shawn Menard, Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden, Ottawa South MPP John Fraser, OOECA president Bob Gordon, and Commander Leah Friesen and her sons Adrian, Dylan and Neil Dufferin. The wreaths remained on the four pillars of the Brantwood Gates until after November 11.
“We would also like to acknowledge the tireless dedication of Reverend Georges Winters, his wife Katherine and their Legion comrades who organized this ceremony for many years before Georges’ death this past March,” Gibbs Lamey noted in her concluding remarks. “We continue this tradition on their behalf. The act of remembrance does not end with today’s ceremony, but rather lives on in our hearts and minds.”
Participants included Lieutenant Colonel Neil Marshall who recited the Act of Remembrance; military child Neil Dufferin who recited the Poppy Poem; Renée Lavoie, the superb trumpet player who performed the Post and Rouse/Reveille; a flag party from the 2332 E. J. G. Holland VC Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps; the 2317 30th field Artillery Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps; and representatives of the Canadian Armed Forces and ex-Service associations, including the Legion and Women’s section. Nick Masciantonio again contributed the AV and podium and Immaculata student Lennon Cehajic volunteered his technical support. Joseph Zebrowski helped to engage the local cadet corps. It was truly a community effort!
Should you have an interest in assisting with the organization or participating in next year’s ceremony, please reach out to the Old Ottawa East Community Association.