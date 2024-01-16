OC Transpo Bus Route Review Update

In November Councilour Shawn Menard provided an update on the results of OC Transpo’s route review. He raised numerous issues with OC Transpo and passed along resident feedback,
seeking to make several improvements to the plan.

The changes we were able to achieve included:

-Maintaining access to Carleton via route 111.
-Replacing the service of route 5 from Billings Bridge to downtown with route 18.
-Keeping and extending service along Route 10 through Rideau Centre, downtown and Greystone Village.
-Routes 41 and 292 will service Heron Park via Clementine.

At the time, there have not been any updated maps of the changes, but OC Transpo has now provided those maps, and have posted them on Councilour Shawn Menard website . You can also read more about the bus route review at OC Transpo’s website.

As more information about the OC Transpo route review comes up, we keep you informed through this bulletin, our website and social media.

