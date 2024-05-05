LIVE MUSIC – Nigeria’s Saxophone Preacher Takes Centre Stage at African Music and Culture Showcase

Lorne Abugov
Immersive celebration of the continent’s roots transforms the Clegg Street Atelier into a showcase for diversity of
African music, culture, attire, cuisine, global dialogue, and small enterprise.
Self-taught sax player Jacob Olorundare, known to his Nigerian compatriots as Adebayofèrè, had a confession to make before diving into his four-song set to kickoff the live music component of The Echoes of the Motherland: Black Out Loud Volume II. He leaned across the table inside the Atelier venue and offered a conspiratorial whisper: “My music and my studies here at Saint Paul University keep me on another path that I’ve chosen for myself on the other side of my life, a side which only a few know about. I’m actually an ordained priest, a gospel musician.”
Adebayofèrè, a name that means “Adebayo, the player of wind instruments” in his Yoruban native tongue, joined the priesthood in Lagos in 2014, having completed a first degree in religious studies, a first master’s degree in Christian studies, and a second master’s degree in religious ethics.
He travelled to Ottawa last year to undertake further studies in a master’s of public ethics program, and when event organizers learned he was an accomplished sax player, he found himself up on stage playing at the inaugural Echoes of the Motherland event. “I met a lot of great people, and I think the performance was great. I guess they agreed, since they brought me back again this year!”
With no training in music, Adebayofèrè considers his talent to be a God-given gift. He explains that at a young age, he developed a love for the saxophone but had no opportunity to play. “I had no teacher. I`d never even seen a real saxophone, only a picture of one on a screen. I only dreamt about it, dreamt that I was playing it. I thought that if I can play it in my dreams, then I should be able to play it in the physical world. The first day my hand grabbed the saxophone, I played it like a professional without anyone teaching me. I just picked it up and played, it`s a gift.”
“At last year`s Echoes event, it was only 10 days after my arrival in Canada. I didn’t know what the event would look like, so my presentation focused on white music, mostly Michael Jackson. But when I saw the environment, the event itself, I realized it`s more Africa and our roots. I have come to understand that I have to remind my people of their music back home, take them back to the music of Africa. So, these days, most of my music is intended to take people back to the memory of their lifetime, to their native background through classical African folk music,” says Adebayofèrè.
“But that`s not what I am playing this evening, because no one will understand it,” he adds, with a broad smile. “Tonight, I’m singing and playing Nigerian and South African R&B, for flavour – that`s my strategy – plus one Michael Jackson!”
With a roster full of strong musical talents, Adebayofèrè’s lively saxophone medley set the table for three other intriguing performances to come, first from Rwandan Sound Healer and instrumental performer, Pamela Twagirayezu of the Burning Moon Collective, followed by tambour drum soloist, Éric Topzo, a native of the Central African Republic. Wrapping up the evening were headliners, the Siaka Diabaté Band, featuring Kora player Siaka Diabaté of Burkina-Faso joined by renowned Canadian cellist and composer, Raphael Weinroth- Browne.
All in all, The Echoes of the Motherland event delivered exactly what organizers had billed in advance promotion – an allencompassing and immersive experience that provided attendees with a curated journey through the richness of African culture. A fascinating backdrop to the vibrant live music was an art gallery showcasing the sustainability art of talented Ivory Coast fashion artist and designer, Charifa Labarang. Labarang, and her gallery exhibit, “Hues of Contamination, pertaining to the culture of fast fashion and consumerism,” are featured in Tanis Browning-Shelp’s Art Beat column at page 26 of this issue of The Mainstreeter.