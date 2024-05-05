Our Beloved Maple: 100 Years in the Making and Gone in Half an Hour

Gayle Singer
As we watched the steady progression of tree removal on our street, we knew that our beloved 100-year-old maple was likely going to be cut down at some point. It was with great sadness and sorrow that we recently saw the orange ‘X’ appear on our maple tree, and three days later it was removed. 100 years in the making and gone in half an hour.
Our maple tree stood at the corner of Mutchmor Road and Bower Street. It was our buddy in the hot summer providing shade and cool breezes, keeping our home cool. It was the meeting point for walkers, bikers, parents pushing carriages, and especially school children as they waited for the us. It was a welcome canopy for the weary or an escape from a sudden rain shower.
Our home was built in the mid to late 1920’s, in a new development called Brantwood Place. As can be seen from photographs taken at the time, the area was a barren, suburban lot.
We assume that the City planted the maple tree around that time. During that period, the City was planting Norway
Maples as they are the hardiest, fastest growing tree for an urban setting. Since then, it has become recognized that Norway maples are an invasive species and not recommended. Norway maples live for an average of 80 years in the urban setting. We figure that thanks to the City cabling the tree at some earlier point, we and the neighbourhood have been able to squeeze an extra 20 years of enjoyment from our beautiful tree.
If you recently had a tree removed you can contact the City to remove the stump and to replace the tree free of charge through the Trees in Trust program. We encourage residents to consider the Trees in Trust program so that in about 20 years our sidewalks will once again offer the shade and beautiful colour that has defined our neighborhood over the years, making Old Ottawa East the endearing place we know and love.