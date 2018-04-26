‘Art benches’ to grace footbridge

By John Dance

Two “art benches” will constitute the public art for the Clegg-Fifth footbridge and community members will have the opportunity to view and vote on the short-listed proposals this summer.

Although the City originally proposed that both benches be installed in the “contemplative landscape area” – commonly known as the Lily Pond – on the Glebe side, OOECA requested that one of them be on the east side of the bridge and the City agreed.

“These benches will help create a unique sense of place and present an alternative to standardized benches,”according to the City’s call to artists. They are to “demonstrate contemporary artistic excellence (conceptual, aesthetic and technical) [and] be conceptually timeless and enduring.”

One commission will be awarded to an Algonquin artist or artist team, and one commission will be open to all artists or artist teams.

During the summer the short-listed designs will be made public and residents will be able to vote and comment on their preferences. The final decision will be made by a jury composed of community representatives selected by Councillor David Chernushenko, a project team member from City staff, and three artists.

The City’s public art program is funded with one percent of the construction costs of specific infrastructure projects “in order to enhance public spaces and make art accessible to everyone.” Because the City’s actual infrastructure investment for the Clegg-Fifth footbridge is $3.6 million, much less than the $15.5 million that the federal and provincial governments are contributing, $36,000 is available for the bench art and related costs.

The Adàwe footbridge connecting Sandy Hill and Overbrook cost half as much as the Fifth-Clegg footbridge but because there were no contributions from other levels of government, the city investment was much higher so additional funding was available for Adàwe’s public art. Hence the popular “A View from Two Sides,” with its two large reflective spheres on either side of the bridge.

