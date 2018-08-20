LRT Bridge opens ‘actively’

In the February Mainstreeter, John Dance explained that delays in the completion of the new Light Rail Transit line meant an extended closure of both the 417 eastbound on-ramp at Lees Avenue and the pathways on the Rideau River LRT bridge, just east of the Lees apartment buildings. Here’s his update:

The LRT project nearing completion has allowed for the July re-opening of the multi-use pathway on the west side of the Rideau River Transit Bridge.

This connection makes it much easier for pedestrians and cyclists to connect to the Riverview Park community and the Train Yards.

“Please note sealing work remains to be completed along the bridge, and this could require an additional closure of 1-3 days,” says Alison Lynch of the O-Train’s Transportation Services Department. “This is anticipated to occur in August or September, and we will provide additional notice once scheduled.”

The City has not yet provided any specific news on when the Lees eastbound 417 on-ramp will re-open or when the new multi-use pathway on the east side of the tracks will open.

