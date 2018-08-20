Some Progress At 115 Echo Drive Condo

Under the headline “Contentious canal condo concerns”, John Dance reported in the April Mainstreeter that despite design awards, the proposed new six-storey “Echo” condominium fell short of the Main Street redevelopment objectives of the Old Ottawa East Community Association. There is some progress to report:

The entrance of the proposed “Echo” condominium at the northeast corner of Echo Drive and Main Street will feature the bell from the to-be demolished Holy Trinity Anglican Church, as shown in architect Barry Hobin’s rendering above. Commemoration of the heritage of the church had been sought by the community.

Also, Uniform Development, the condo’s proponent, has responded to the community’s concerns about accessibility to the Main Street units by proposing the use of ramps instead of stairs.

The community association remains concerned about the extent the development will contribute to the vibrancy of Main Street as it offers no commercial retail space, and also about the sort of precedent it is setting for other development on Main Street north of the Queensway.

