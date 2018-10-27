Remembrance ceremony to mark 100th anniversary of the end of WW1

REV. GEORGES WINTERS B.MSC. CHAPLAIN, STRATHCONA LEGION ‘595’

As everyone knows, we commemorate Remembrance Day each year on November 11th. Whether born in Canada or immigrated here recently or in years past, we all owe the life we are living today, and the democratic freedoms we enjoy, to the young men and women who made the supreme sacrifice during the Wars and Conflicts, as well as to those who are keeping the tradition alive today.

This year, as every year, the Strathcona Legion will be holding its Remembrance Ceremony at the Beckwith (Brantwood) Gates on Main & Beckwith streets on Sunday morning, November 4, 2018, the Sunday before Remembrance Day. This year, Strathcona Legion will also be acknowledging the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I.

The parade will depart from the Immaculata High School parking lot at approximately 10:30 am and the procession will travel south on Main Street to the Beckwith Gates for our 11:00 am Remembrance Ceremony, followed thereafter by a march back to Immaculata High School.

The Remembrance Ceremony parade will include the marching bands of the 742 National Capital Air Cadet Squadron and the Falkland Sea Cadet Bands and will feature the participation of the Governor General’s Foot Guard Cadets.

Representatives from the Honour Colour Guards of Strathcona Legion, Ottawa Police, Ottawa Fire, and Ottawa’s Paramedic Services will also march in the parade. Rounding out the parade will be vintage World War II vehicles and a contingent from the Ottawa Veterans’ Motorcycle Club.

All residents of Old Ottawa East and friends are invited to come out and watch the Remembrance Ceremony on November 4th at the Beckwith (Brantwood) Gates. Observers are also welcome to march along Main Street in the parade with us if they so wish. We are, after all, celebrating the veterans.

by