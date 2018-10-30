A gathering of artists celebrates their new works

MAINSTREETER STAFF

Young adult fiction writer and OOE resident, Tanis Browning-Shelp recently celebrated the launch of her third novel in her Maryn O’Brien series in the company of a creative cornucopia of local authors, artists and musicians gathered within the comforts of her Echo Drive home.

The event in late September was a celebration of all things art, entitled In The Dog House, and was billed as an “artistic collaboration of books, art and music” staged by Browning-Shelp’s publisher, Dog-Eared Books Publishing House, a company she helped to found.

Her latest novel, Critical, was just one of three new titles launched at In The Dog House, the others being: A Christmas Dragon, by a veteran young adult writer, Larry McCloskey, and 12:01 Midnight’s Gone, a debut work of poetry by Lynette Wilson.

“This event is a true artistic collaboration with a community of local artists,” says Browning-Shelp. “I am excited to introduce Critical at this event – especially so soon after Crushed, the second book in the series, won its mini battle in CBC Radio’s Teen Reads contest last month.

“This series has been seven years in the making. I love Maryn, my protagonist, like she is one of my own teenagers. I feel deeply for her in this particular book as she faces some very real and very heart-wrenching challenges.”

The eclectic event also featured an exhibition of work by three noteworthy local artists, painter Jocelyn van Wynsberghe (the cover artist for Dog- Eared Books), and guest artists Cara Lipsett and Ruth Browning. A musical performance by Lynette Wilson of a new single, When I Taste Your Gin, from her upcoming EP rounded out the late afternoon celebration of the arts

