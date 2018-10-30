Annual holiday event supports Hospice Care Ottawa

KRISTINA VOTH-CHILDS

Homes for the Holidays has become an annual tradition for many OOE residents to get into the holiday spirit. Now in its 16th year, this event will see many neighbourhood supporters and volunteers of Hospice Care Ottawa trekking through the city the weekend of November 16-18 to get a glimpse inside eight exquisite homes beautifully decorated by some of Ottawa’s top local florists and designers.

During the three day tour, ticket holders will have the opportunity to walk through each home, view the stunning architecture, see the gorgeous decor and get ideas for dressing up their own spaces. In addition to the eight decorated tour homes, ticket holders will also have access to two special holiday stops; The Holiday PopUp Shop and the Holiday Bake-Off and Handmade Bazaar. Both will provide unique shopping experiences and an opportunity for guests to enjoy a complimentary refreshment.

The main reason for the event is to raise funds for Hospice Care Ottawa, an organization that provides palliative and end-of-life care to those living with a life-limiting illness and their loved ones, at no charge – nearly 1,500 individuals annually. The 2017 Homes for the Holidays tour raised over $158,000 net and organizers hope to surpass that amount this year.

If you love architecture, design and the festive holiday season, you’re in for a treat!

Tour ticket booklets are now on sale online and at various locations across Ottawa for $50 each. Ticket holders can visit each home, the Holiday PopUp Shop and the Holiday Bake-Off and Handmade Bazaar over the three days. Get into the holiday spirit while supporting Hospice Care Ottawa. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.hospicecareottawa.ca or call 613-260-2906 ext. 222.

