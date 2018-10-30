Inaugural Hawthorne street party a success

JESSICA BRANDON-JEPP

Fun, friendship and community were on display in September when about 50 neighbours came together to celebrate and socialize at the first annual Hawthorne Avenue street party. The event showcased the talents of Hawthorne Avenue residents with a contest for the best cookie, homegrown vegetable and flower. Other events included face painting, egg races, tug of war and a bike parade. Children from the neighbourhood decorated a ‘Hawthorne flag’, to be proudly displayed on the street as a reminder of the importance of an inclusive community.

Residents were treated to music from acclaimed musician Roland Doucet, as well as delicious food from local businesses Farang Thai and Habibi Pizza and Lebanese Pies. Cyco’s bike shop generously donated the prize for the bike parade and Catherina Amato (Registered Massage Therapist from LBR Training) donated a one-hour massage as the prize for neighbour bingo. Empties for Paws, an organization run by Eileen Woodside, helped with the cleanup and raised money for dog rescue. In true Hawthorne Avenue spirit, residents stuck around to help with the tear down.

The street party was organized by a committed group of neighbours, including Kristina Pauk, Sarah Johnston-Way, Leeann Beggs, Brenda Duke and Jessica Brandon-Jepp. “We are so lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful neighbours and to live with a real sense of community on Hawthorne Avenue,” said Brandon-Jepp. “It was great to see that spirit alive and well at the street party. Thank you to all those who attended or helped with the event.”

The group is already looking forward to making next year’s event bigger and better. Anyone interested in organizing next year’s event can send an email to hawthornestreetparty@gmail.com. Old Ottawa East thoroughfares come alive in the summer as street parties abound, including the long-running Mason Terrace and the brand-new McGillivray Street parties. Does your street have an annual street party? If so, The Mainstreeter would like to know about it!

